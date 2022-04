Arguably among the world’s most beloved delis, the multi-awarded Fairfax District favorite has also seen it’s share of controversy. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: The Financial Times, Wikipedia.org, CantersDeli.com, NPR, Department of Public Health, The Los Angeles Times, and Twitter.com.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 DAYS AGO