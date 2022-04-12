ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Obama: Putin ‘wrapped up in this twisted, distorted sense of grievance and ethnic nationalism’

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V66UB_0f6koymN00
Tweet

Former President Obama said in a new interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been “wrapped up in this twisted, distorted sense of grievance and ethnic nationalism,” adding that the Russian leader is now being reckless in a way officials might not have anticipated during the Obama administration.

In an excerpt of the interview with NBC’s Al Roker aired on Tuesday, Obama was asked about Putin’s nature during the former president’s time in office.

“Putin has always been ruthless against his own people, as well as others. He has always been somebody who’s wrapped up in this twisted, distorted sense of grievance and ethnic nationalism,” Obama replied.

“That part of Putin, I think, has always been there. What we’ve seen with the invasion of Ukraine is him being reckless in a way that you might not have anticipated eight, 10 years ago, but you know, the danger was always there.”

Roker also asked Obama if the former president believed he could have handled Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 differently.

Obama said that “the situations in each of these circumstances are different.”

“I think that what we’re seeing consistently is a reminder of why it’s so important for us to not take our own democracy for granted, why it’s so important for us to stand for and align ourselves with those who believe in freedom and independence, and I think that the current administration is doing what it needs to be doing,” he added.

The former president’s comments come amid attacks on civilians in the Ukrainian cities of Bucha and Kramatorsk, which have captured the international community’s attention and shown some of the worst devastation brought on by the Russian invasion.

Russian forces are now regrouping in the Donbas region amid failed plans to capture Kyiv. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told NATO leaders last week that the next phase of the invasion “will remind you of the Second World War with large operations, thousands of tanks, armored vehicles, planes, artillery.”

The full NBC interview with Obama is set to air on Wednesday.

Comments / 33

Peachy
3d ago

Obamalame is pass tense ! Now he wants to have an opinion? Obamalame is in the same leadership as Biden! A total failure!

Reply(7)
12
G. M. E. Air
3d ago

I thought Obama said Russia was not a threat during the campaign, in fact he said " After this is all over we will be able to talk more about our favorable positions with each other." on a hot mic oops. Going down please.

Reply(1)
5
Majestic Microdesign
3d ago

Spoken like a African colonialist..Who go after white people own farms in Southern Africa..Obummer is no better, he is hypocritical Soviet style government promoter. Using this war to keep the eyes off DC corruption the whole Democratic Party is involved in and the news media is involved in the cover ups.

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Kamala Harris distances herself from Biden remark calling for Putin's removal: 'We are not into regime change'

Vice President Kamala Harris was pressed about whether she agreed with President Biden's controversial remark calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from power. Biden generated international headlines after his speech in Warsaw, Poland, when he told the world in what apparently was an off-script remark that Putin "cannot remain...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Al Roker
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Grievance#Russian#Nbc
Daily Mail

Revealed: Putin sent 'several' submarines each capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over Ukraine invasion

Vladimir Putin sent 'several' submarines into the north Atlantic hours after putting his nuclear forces on 'special' alert over its invasion of Ukraine, it has been revealed. British navy chiefs believe Russia's decision to move the submarines, which are capable of carrying 16 ballistic missiles each, was an act of 'posturing' rather than an all-out threat.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

‘Behold the face of pure ignorance’: Candace Owens mocked by Pulitzer-winning historian for Ukraine comment

Republican commentator Candace Owens has been schooled by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum for her claim that Ukraine “wasn’t a thing until 1989”. During her Candace show on The Daily Wire this week, Ms Owens claimed that “Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989” and that it was “stupid” to suggest Russian president Vladimir Putin was carrying out a “genocide” in the country. “Obviously Ukraine wasn’t a thing until 1989,” Ms Owens argued in the footage, shared by MediaMatters on Wednesday. “Ukraine was created by the Russians. They speak Russian.”“Behold the face of pure ignorance,” wrote Ms Applebaum, an...
POLITICS
The Week

Ukraine reportedly found and killed at least 1 Russian general by tracing unsecured phone signal

Ukraine has identified four Russian generals it says have been killed since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his invasion of Ukraine three weeks ago, and NATO officials have confirmed three of those deaths and Putin, one of them. "Western officials say that around 20 Russian generals were in Ukraine as part of the war effort, and that they may have pushed closer to the front to boost morale," which is sagging under the weight of heavy casualties, The New York Times reports.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Hill

The Hill

538K+
Followers
65K+
Post
407M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy