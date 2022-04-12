ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why Ocugen Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares are trading lower by 5.86% to $2.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session after the company announced that it was informed by the FDA that the...

