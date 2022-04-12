ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman City Council moves forward on airport plans, talks recreation

By W.C. Mann
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 1 day ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday evening welcomed Boy Scout Troop 219 from First United Methodist Church and said the Pledge of Allegiance under the direction of Scout Jon Haynes, before getting down to business, approving resolutions to move closer to a $2,000,000 plan for improvements and expansion at the Cullman Regional Airport.  The council approved an obligation warrant for $2 million for construction of a 100 by 100-foot hangar “and the purchase of property,” naming Peoples Bank as the bidder offering the lowest interest rate.  The council also approved a contract with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood for engineering services at the airport.

The council also voted:

  • to approve an additional one-time appropriation of $66,000 to CCCDD
  • to provide life insurance for employees through Byars Wright Insurance, agreeing to terminate its previous agreement with the Prewitt Group “as soon as possible.”
  • to award the bid for a 22-foot trailer to Better Built Trailers in the amount of $21,000
  • to adopt the American Rescue Plan Act Allocation Plan, simplifying its method of reporting claimed losses

The council also passed an ordinance to adopt the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, July 15-17, 2022.

Public hearing for rezoning set

The council set a public hearing on May 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for an ordinance to rezone property located east of King Edward Street Southwest and 3rd Avenue Southeast from R-1 low density residential to R-4 high density residential.

Special events and area recreation

Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Nathan Anderson reported on construction of the new water park at the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center, noting that access to the park will be separate from CWAC, though season passes will be available for CWAC members, and that the City hopes to open by Memorial Day Weekend.

Anderson and Mayor Woody Jacobs mentioned construction at the new skate complex at Depot Park, saying that the project is being done with input from local skaters and skateboarders, and that the City hopes for an opening on October 1, 2022.

The council approved special event requests:

  • from Brian Monk of VFW Post 2214 for monthly social events for VFW members from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., May through October 2022
  • from St. Bernard Prep School to hold the Annual Bloomin’ Festival on April 23–24, 2022
  • from CPRST to hold the Annual Strawberry Festival at Festhalle and Depot Park on May 7, 2022

The Cullman City Council meets at 7:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Cullman City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VwWBm_0f6koWG900

W.C. Mann

craig@cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

City council approves new airport contracts

The Klamath Falls City Council has approved two contracts totaling $52,396 annually for landscaping and maintenance services at Crater Lake – Klamath Falls Regional Airport. Both contracts renew airport work for two existing vendors. Those vendors were the only bidders in the procurement process. The city council approved a...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
NebraskaTV

Hastings City Council denies "racino" plans

HASTINGS, Neb. — Dozens of people attended Monday's city council meeting in Hastings, as controversy of a racehorse track, or racino, continued to divide the community. Ultimately, the council did not approve plans to build the racino at the north end of the city. The proposal required six votes to pass; it only received 4.
HASTINGS, NE
Leavenworth Times

City moves forward with scooter proposal

Leavenworth city commissioners are moving forward with a proposal for a shared scooter program in the city. Commissioners have not approved an agreement with the Californiabased Bird Rides company to pilot the program in Leavenworth. But they agreed Tuesday to move forward with a process that could lead to a vote on a memorandum of understanding.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
Cullman, AL
Lifestyle
Cullman, AL
Government
WCAX

Burlington City Council to discuss homeless pod plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city councilors will now take up the city’s homeless pod project after the plan won approval from the Public Works Commission. The Burlington City Council on Monday night will discuss a nearly $1.5 million plan to build shelter pods downtown. This is part of the mayor’s plan to address homelessness.
BURLINGTON, NJ
antigojournal.com

What are Recreational Councils?

Recreational Councils are groups of recreational users with similar interest that provide informed recommendations to programs. At this point, Langlade County has two councils established, including the Langlade County Snowmobile Council and the Langlade County ATV/UTV Council. The Langlade County Snowmobile Council was established and has been active since 1974....
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Move Closer#Water Park#The Cullman City Council#Boy Scout Troop 219#Peoples Bank#Goodwyn#Cccdd#Byars Wright Insurance#The Prewitt Group#Better Built Trailers
KVUE

Austin City Council approves adding 80 positions at airport to address growth

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Bergstrom International Airport is adding 80 new full-time positions after the Austin City Council approved an amendment to the annual budget Thursday. The new positions were added due to the "rapid and unprecedented increase" in travelers and aircraft traffic at the airport. The airport operating fund...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

City seeks public feedback for Alameda Corridor Study

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso is inviting the public to provide their feedback on its draft plan for Onward Alameda, a study that will establish a long-term vision for the Alameda Corridor. The Onward Alameda Corridor Plan seeks to gather big-picture input from the citizens of El Paso and establish […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Itemlive.com

Lynnfield WRAPS up $228K in funding for roads

LYNNFIELD — House Minority Leader Bradley Jones Jr. (R-North Reading) and state Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) supported a supplemental spending bill that will provide the Town of Lynnfield with $228,681 The post Lynnfield WRAPS up $228K in funding for roads appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNNFIELD, MA
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy