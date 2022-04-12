Cullman City Council moves forward on airport plans, talks recreation

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman City Council on Monday evening welcomed Boy Scout Troop 219 from First United Methodist Church and said the Pledge of Allegiance under the direction of Scout Jon Haynes, before getting down to business, approving resolutions to move closer to a $2,000,000 plan for improvements and expansion at the Cullman Regional Airport. The council approved an obligation warrant for $2 million for construction of a 100 by 100-foot hangar “and the purchase of property,” naming Peoples Bank as the bidder offering the lowest interest rate. The council also approved a contract with Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood for engineering services at the airport.

The council also voted:

to approve an additional one-time appropriation of $66,000 to CCCDD

to provide life insurance for employees through Byars Wright Insurance, agreeing to terminate its previous agreement with the Prewitt Group “as soon as possible.”

to award the bid for a 22-foot trailer to Better Built Trailers in the amount of $21,000

to adopt the American Rescue Plan Act Allocation Plan, simplifying its method of reporting claimed losses

The council also passed an ordinance to adopt the 2022 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, July 15-17, 2022.

Public hearing for rezoning set

The council set a public hearing on May 9, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. for an ordinance to rezone property located east of King Edward Street Southwest and 3rd Avenue Southeast from R-1 low density residential to R-4 high density residential.

Special events and area recreation

Cullman Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Director Nathan Anderson reported on construction of the new water park at the Cullman Wellness and Aquatic Center, noting that access to the park will be separate from CWAC, though season passes will be available for CWAC members, and that the City hopes to open by Memorial Day Weekend.

Anderson and Mayor Woody Jacobs mentioned construction at the new skate complex at Depot Park, saying that the project is being done with input from local skaters and skateboarders, and that the City hopes for an opening on October 1, 2022.

The council approved special event requests:

from Brian Monk of VFW Post 2214 for monthly social events for VFW members from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., May through October 2022

from St. Bernard Prep School to hold the Annual Bloomin’ Festival on April 23–24, 2022

from CPRST to hold the Annual Strawberry Festival at Festhalle and Depot Park on May 7, 2022

The Cullman City Council meets at 7:00 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at Cullman City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

W.C. Mann

craig@cullmantribune.com