Cancer

Attacking Diseases On Multiple Fronts — Pharmaceutical Development Combined With Cannabis?

By Nick Thomas
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. While it is developing its own drugs to treat diseases and conditions such as liver cancer and psoriasis, one Israel-based biotechnology company says it is also looking to form partnerships...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
CANCER
Benzinga

7 Emerging Cannabinoids To Watch

This article was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission. Although we usually hear about tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) when it comes to cannabinoids, there are many more with promising therapeutic potential. Cannabinoids are compounds that are naturally occurring in the cannabis plant. Over 100 cannabinoids have been detected in the cannabis plant, although most have not yet been isolated or studied extensively. Here are seven emerging cannabinoids to watch in the market.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Indivior Study Shows Buprenorphine May Mitigate Fentanyl-Induced Respiratory Depression In Chronic Opioid Users

Indivior PLC INVVY INDV published modeling data examining the competitive interaction between buprenorphine, a treatment for opioid use disorder, and fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, to better understand how buprenorphine can reduce fentanyl-induced respiratory depression. The study entitled "Modelling buprenorphine reduction of fentanyl-induced respiratory depression" is available online and will appear in an upcoming print issue of JCI Insight, a peer-reviewed journal. The study was supported by Indivior.
HEALTH
#Liver Cancer#Cancer Research#Drugs#Medical Marijuana#Novartis Ag#Canf
MyChesCo

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Cantor Rare Orphan Disease Summit

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced that Stephen O’Quinn, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, will participate in a panel discussion at the 2022 Cantor Rare Orphan Disease Summit taking place virtually March 29-30, 2022. Panel Details. Title: Rare Neurodevelopmental Disorders. Date: Wednesday, March 30,...
DEVON, PA
Nature.com

Extramedullary disease in multiple myeloma: a systematic literature review

Extramedullary involvement (or extramedullary disease, EMD) represents an aggressive form of multiple myeloma (MM), characterized by the ability of a clone and/or subclone to thrive and grow independent of the bone marrow microenvironment. Several different definitions of EMD have been used in the published literature. We advocate that true EMD is restricted to soft-tissue plasmacytomas that arise due to hematogenous spread and have no contact with bony structures. Typical sites of EMD vary according to the phase of MM. At diagnosis, EMD is typically found in skin and soft tissues; at relapse, typical sites involved include liver, kidneys, lymph nodes, central nervous system (CNS), breast, pleura, and pericardium. The reported incidence of EMD varies considerably, and differences in diagnostic approach between studies are likely to contribute to this variability. In patients with newly diagnosed MM, the reported incidence ranges from 0.5% to 4.8%, while in relapsed/refractory MM the reported incidence is 3.4 to 14%. Available data demonstrate that the prognosis is poor, and considerably worse than for MM without soft-tissue plasmacytomas. Among patients with plasmacytomas, those with EMD have poorer outcomes than those with paraskeletal involvement. CNS involvement is rare, but prognosis is even more dismal than for EMD in other locations, particularly if there is leptomeningeal involvement. Available data on treatment outcomes for EMD are derived almost entirely from retrospective studies. Some agents and combinations have shown a degree of efficacy but, as would be expected, this is less than in MM patients with no extramedullary involvement. The paucity of prospective studies makes it difficult to justify strong recommendations for any treatment approach. Prospective data from patients with clearly defined EMD are important for the optimal evaluation of treatment outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MyChesCo

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Expands AnQlar Development, Commercialization Rights Through Worldwide Licensing Agreement

BERWYN, PA — Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX) recently expanded its exclusive license agreement for AnQlar™ with Nanomerics Ltd., providing Virpax with the worldwide rights for development and commercialization. Virpax also stated it recently completed in-vitro, ex-vivo (human mucosal cells), and in-vivo (rats) studies on AnQlar which demonstrated...
BERWYN, PA
Benzinga

Cannabis Basics: How Long Does Marijuana Stay In Your System?

If you’re a regular smoker and have a drug test coming up, the wisest thing to do would be to stop consuming cannabis for a minimum of 15 days before the day of your test. Blood tests can be scary for regular marijuana users, especially when there’s a job or some sort of insurance on the line. While these sort of tests are becoming less and less common for all sorts of reasons, they are still required on special occasions. So, for how long does marijuana stay in the body?
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
Benzinga

How To Read Cannabis Research Papers

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. Like many things in the world of cannabis, the research landscape has changed a lot over recent years. Despite lingering difficulties due to prohibition, more and more cannabis research is being done every day, both in the US and globally. That's great news — and not just for cannabis researchers, consumers, patients, advocates, and aficionados. These discoveries are valuable to us all.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Benzinga

Technology Systems In The Cannabis Industry

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. Conversations about the evolution of the cannabis industry often focus on year-over-year industry growth, innovative new products, and the growth of the legal adult-use market, but technology is often a leading driver of change. This...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Verano Holdings Celebrates Start Of New Jersey's Cannabis Sales...And With Good Reason

Verano Holdings Corp. VRNOF is celebrating the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission's announcement that personal use cannabis sales will begin on April 21, 2022. Verano is the only cannabis company currently permitted to begin personal adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey's central region on April 21st at its Zen Leaf Elizabeth (117 Spring St) and Lawrence Township (3256 Brunswick Pike) dispensary locations. Verano also operates Zen Leaf Neptune Township (2100 Route 66), a medical cannabis dispensary that will also be permitted to begin adult-use sales under the state's new regulations.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Experts Predict A "Tsunami Of Psychiatric Illness" In 2022, Inspiring Funding For Mental Health-Focused Biotech

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. There’s no doubt that our society experienced immense emotional damage throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our lives were drastically altered, and we had to learn how to roll with the punches and stay afloat—fast.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
