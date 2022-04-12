ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

GoPro ripped out the guts of the Hero10 Black to give its bones to drones

By Sean Hollister
The Verge
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen GoPro said it was going to build more specialized cameras this year, we didn’t quite know what it meant. Today, it’s revealing the GoPro Hero10 Black Bones, a cut-down version of its flagship camera meant explicitly for FPV drone pilots like the one who famously blazed through that bowling alley...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The GoPro HERO10 just got a rare price cut

Outdoor enthusiasts who are thinking about buying the best action cameras to bring along during their adventures will probably search for GoPro deals. GoPro’s action cameras aren’t cheap, but they’re worthy investments because of the helpful features that they provide and their durability. They rarely go on sale, so if you’re thinking of buying one, you should take advantage of Best Buy’s $50 discount for the GoPro Hero10 Black, which brings the action camera’s price down to $450 from its original price of $500.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Apple VP talks 'Shot on iPhone' challenge, how the company views photography

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple says that the macro "Shot on iPhone" challenge is evidence that the "true potential of our products is fully realized" when users get a hold of them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
komando.com

8 hidden Android features you should be using

As phones evolve, so do the features and options that control your phone. Miss an update or two, and suddenly you might be behind the curve of what’s the latest and greatest. Tap or click here for message upgrades, pay with your voice and more. With so many helpful...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phantom Drones#Gopros#Software#The Hero10 Black#Fpv#Tesla Gigafactory#Verge#Hero10
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🦅 Drone delivery ...delivers!

Keep reading for how physics might be broken and a new Wordle bot from the New York Times. 👋 Good morning! Nothing quite like a cozy sleep while there’s a bit of a storm outside, eh?. Delivering on a promise. A couple of days ago I linked to...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Police

Beats is finally letting you track down lost earbuds from its Android app

Apple isn't known for selling products that play too nicely with anything but each other, and that's especially true when we're talking about Android. For Beats audio gear, at least, the situation's starting to improve a little, and with the Studio Buds supporting Android Fast Pair, you could check battery levels or even locate missing buds. But now Apple is seriously upgrading just how much Android users can do with this hardware, including support for tracking directly through the Beats app.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Gadget Flow

Best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year

Own multiple cryptocurrencies? Buy or create NFTs? Then have a look at some of the best NFT and crypto gadgets to buy this year for managing, securing, and displaying your digital property. If you own multiple cryptocurrencies, you’ll want to ensure that your private keys are safe, and the D’CENT...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

YouTube picture-in-picture remains Android exclusive for now

A tweet that seemed to announce a much-longed-for feature rollout for YouTube for iOS users may not have been so accurate after all. The original tweet from the official @TeamYouTube account on Twitter stated that a new picture-in-picture (PiP) feature was rolling out and would be available to all iOS 15+ devices. That tweet has since been deleted and followed up by a clarifying tweet that instead suggests that the new picture-in-picture feature was being rolled out, but only for the YouTube TV app for iOS 15+ users.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tesla Recalls 595,000 Vehicles in the US Over ‘Boombox’ Feature That Allows Drivers to Play Custom Sounds

On Thursday, the government announced safety recalls for almost 595,000 Tesla vehicles in the United States because of the car’s “Boombox” feature. For many of the automobiles, it’s their second recall in recent months. The Boombox function needs another update so that external speakers on the car do not block audible warnings intended for pedestrians.
CARS
SlashGear

Meta Planning AR Glasses For 2024: Could This Be Zuckerberg's 'iPhone Moment'?

Meta is preparing to launch its first pair of AR (Augmented Reality) smart glasses two years from now, and has an ambitious plan for metaverse hardware for the next decade. As per a report from The Verge, the company is currently working on a high-end AR glasses project codenamed Nazare that is estimated to be ready by 2024. The company also has a successor in its planned roadmap for 2026, and a third-generation model that is slated to make its debut in 2028. The AR glasses won't require pairing with a smartphone, and will only need a phone-shaped device that will communicate wirelessly with the wearable device. With the AR Glasses, chief Mark Zuckerberg is said to be chasing his own iPhone moment.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The incredible sci-fi mystery 13 Sentinels is a perfect fit for the Switch

To enjoy 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is to embrace confusion. The game, which originally launched in 2020 on the PS4, is hard to describe, with gameplay that spans multiple genres and a non-linear storyline that involves everything from time travel to android doppelgängers and only gets weirder from there. It demands a lot from players, but the result is one of my favorite science fiction stories in years — and, unsurprisingly, it’s a great fit for the Switch, with a new version for Nintendo’s tablet that launches today.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

T-Mobile resurrects Google Photos' unlimited storage, with a catch

Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. Do you miss Google Photos' unlimited storage? You now have a chance to get it back, but it will cost you. Droid Life notes T-Mobile is introducing an exclusive, $15 per month Google One plan that includes both 2TB of shareable space as well as unlimited "full resolution" photo and video storage. You can upload as many shots as you'd like from your phone without cutting into your allotments for Drive and Gmail.
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon today

Our collection of deals today proves that Mondays don’t have to be all bad. Our headlining deal on the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, for instance, brings the laptop down to its lowest price to date on Amazon. Normally, this configuration would cost $1,299.99, but it’s currently on sale for $949.99. This discount currently applies to the black, silver, and beige colorways, but the blue model is also on sale for $969.99.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Adobe makes it easier to collaborate on video production thanks to Frame.io

Remote collaboration on video has been virtually necessary for some producers since the pandemic began, and Adobe thinks it can help. The company has added Frame.io collaboration tools for Creative Cloud subscribers to help Premiere Pro and After Effects users share work and obtain feedback. You can upload up to 100GB to a dedicated space where colleagues can download in-progress edits, provide time-stamped commentary (including drawings) and approve changes.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

The Roomba i3 Plus self-emptying vacuum is $90 off for Verge readers

It’s time for some spring cleaning, but let’s be smart about it — both with the tech we buy to help us and the money we spend. Wellbots has an extra special discount on one of the most popular and affordable iRobot robovacs around, and it’s exclusive to Verge readers. From now through Sunday, April 10th, you can get the Roomba i3 Plus for $459 when you use code VERGE40. This promo code knocks an additional $40 off the already-discounted price of $499. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, but it’s the best price since early 2022 — and since iRobot added more features like smart mapping via a firmware update, making it an even better value. Additionally, if you’re in the US, purchasing from Wellbots may not require you to pay sales tax depending on which state you live in.
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

5 Crucial UX/UI Principles for Designing Augmented Reality (AR) Apps

In this article, we discuss five UX/UI principles for designing augmented reality applications. I hope following this guidelines help you with your AR Projects. XR Designer | Technologist | Futurist | HCI Researcher | The Conceptual Planner. NEWABOUT PAGE. 1. Do Not Underestimate the Customer's Device Limitations. It is essential...
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Samsung, please don’t go big for your next smartwatch

While all gadgets have their design challenges, there’s one that continues to plague smartwatches — battery life. There are a few ways to mitigate that, but unfortunately, many smartwatch makers choose the absolute worst solution: making the smartwatch bigger. The latest example might be Samsung. According to a...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy