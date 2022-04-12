GoPro ripped out the guts of the Hero10 Black to give its bones to drones

It’s time for some spring cleaning, but let’s be smart about it — both with the tech we buy to help us and the money we spend. Wellbots has an extra special discount on one of the most popular and affordable iRobot robovacs around, and it’s exclusive to Verge readers. From now through Sunday, April 10th, you can get the Roomba i3 Plus for $459 when you use code VERGE40. This promo code knocks an additional $40 off the already-discounted price of $499. It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this robot vacuum, but it’s the best price since early 2022 — and since iRobot added more features like smart mapping via a firmware update, making it an even better value. Additionally, if you’re in the US, purchasing from Wellbots may not require you to pay sales tax depending on which state you live in.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO