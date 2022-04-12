ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Elmo!

By Katlin Connin
 3 days ago
Elmo is a 4 and ½ year old chinchilla. Elmo is an adorable boy who really loves people. Staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say chinchillas feel like a rabbit but hop around like a kangaroo.

Chinchillas like Elmo don’t really like to be held, but they do like to be pet. Staff at HAWS say chinchillas are really entertaining and very sweet!

If you’re looking for a small pet but chinchillas aren’t your thing, HAWS has a large collection of other small animals, like reptiles, rabbits, rats and more. Reach out to HAWS at 262-542-8851 or visit HAWSpets.org for more information!

