Jazz superstar Veronica Swift to perform in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — International jazz vocalist Veronica Swift will be performing in May at Theater Innovation Square in downtown Rochester.

According to officials, tickets for the show are available online for $40 to $60 plus a $4 service fee.

Swift is known for a clear and lilting tone and radiant stage presence. The Wall Street Journal described her as “the best scat singer since Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O’Day and Mel Tormé.”

The famous jazz star also performed in the 2017 and 2019 Rochester Jazz Festival.

May’s show will feature snippets from her 2021 album, This Bitter Earth, along with additional jazz standards, rock classics, and more.

“These shows at the Theater at Innovation Square are not only a comeback after a year long hiatus of no gigs, but it is a rebirth….” Swift said. “The songs I’ve picked for this show encompass some of This Bitter Earth’s message, but also we have included new songs that mix classical with rock and roll and funk as well as jazz.

A large number of tickets for the show will be donated by the Iacona Brothers to healthcare workers at Rochester Regional Health in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

The Theater at Innovation Square is located at 131 Chestnut Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.