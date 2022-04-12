ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 8 WROC

Jazz superstar Veronica Swift to perform in downtown Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zvTS6_0f6knhz300

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — International jazz vocalist Veronica Swift will be performing in May at Theater Innovation Square in downtown Rochester.

According to officials, tickets for the show are available online for $40 to $60 plus a $4 service fee.

Swift is known for a clear and lilting tone and radiant stage presence. The Wall Street Journal described her as “the best scat singer since Ella Fitzgerald, Anita O’Day and Mel Tormé.”

The famous jazz star also performed in the 2017 and 2019 Rochester Jazz Festival.

May’s show will feature snippets from her 2021 album, This Bitter Earth, along with additional jazz standards, rock classics, and more.

“These shows at the Theater at Innovation Square are not only a comeback after a year long hiatus of no gigs, but it is a rebirth….” Swift said. “The songs I’ve picked for this show encompass some of This Bitter Earth’s message, but also we have included new songs that mix classical with rock and roll and funk as well as jazz.

A large number of tickets for the show will be donated by the Iacona Brothers to healthcare workers at Rochester Regional Health in recognition of their efforts during the pandemic.

The Theater at Innovation Square is located at 131 Chestnut Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Downtown Rochester#Performing#Innovation#Music#The Wall Street Journal#The Iacona Brothers#Rochester Regional Health#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRC

Jazz at First performance will focus on Chick Corea

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Vibraphonist Rusty Burge and Phil DeGreg have a big concert coming up on March 20. It's part of the "Jazz at First" series at the First Unitarian Church. It pays homage to what's being called "Chick Corea's Musical Revolution".
CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

CNY Jazz Orchestra comes back big in April with downtown Syracuse show

The acclaimed Central New York Jazz Orchestra, founded in 1996 and now in its 26th year, will perform a “comeback” cabaret concert in the historic Persian Terrace of the Marriott Syracuse Downtown at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 10. Joining them will be national guests Kim Nazarian of the New York Voices, Jay Ashby on trombone, and new Music Director Clay Jenkins conducting the 16-picee CNYJO. An opening set will be performed by the Le Moyne Jazzuits directed by Carol Jacobe, and Ms. Nazarian will sit in with the student vocal jazz ensemble as well. A cash bar and buffet will be available at extra charge. Tickets are on sale now at www.cnyjazz.org or 315-479-5299.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Rochester Jazz Fest lineup includes free shows by Robin Thicke, Chris Botti, more

The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival is returning for the first time since 2019. The 2022 Rochester Jazz Fest lineup was announced Tuesday, including free shows by headliners Robin Thicke, Chris Botti, Wynonna Judd, Spyro Gyra, G. Love & Special Sauce, The Bacon Brothers, Tommy Emmanuel, Booker T Presents: A Soul Stax Revue, New Power Generation, Sheila E. and Devon Allman Project + special guests Dirty Dozen Brass Band & Samantha Fish “Allman Family Revival.”
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate Dewey Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Thursday evening, after a shooting on Dewey Avenue. According to police, officers were called to Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 8:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Investigators did not find anything there, but did eventually discover a scene between Birr Street and Bryan […]
ROCHESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Summertime Restaurant In WNY Reopening This Week

Okay, it’s not technically spring just yet. That happens at the start of next week. However, we’re still in that spring time mode. We went ahead an hour with daylight savings. The snow and ice is melted (or at least most of it). The NCAA Tournament returns to Buffalo later this week. You also have ever so gradual warming temperatures in Buffalo. We can feel it getting closer.
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy