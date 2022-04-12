ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kourtney Kellar, dating Clippers’ Isaiah Hartenstein, shows the ‘day in the life of an NBA girlfriend’

The Clippers and Timberwolves kick off the play-in tournament Tuesday, but all eyes won’t be on the Western Conference matchup.

Kourtney Kellar, who’s dating Clippers forward Isaiah Hartenstein, has become a fan favorite at his games, where the model has posed for photos with fans in her designer game-day looks.

On Sunday, Kellar wore a T-shirt by LA Clipset with Hartenstein’s face on it for the team’s final regular-season game — a 138-88 win against the Thunder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFCcC_0f6kneKs00
Kourtney Kellar at a recent modeling shootKourtney Kellar on TikTok https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vmIa6_0f6kneKs00 Kourtney Kellar is dating Clippers center Isaiah HartensteinKourtney Kellar on Instagram

It’s unclear when Hartenstein, 23, and Kellar, 31, began dating. According to Sideaction.com , they were a couple as far back as Feb. 2021.

Kellar is a Los Angeles-based fashion model, who has also become a social media sensation. She has nearly 700,000 Instagram followers, and over 400,000 TikTok followers.

She gives followers glimpses into her life, including when she recently trolled Hartenstein after a game for making her wait 49 minutes. She also poked fun earlier in the season while watching a game with Hartenstein’s dad.

@kourtney_kellar

♬ original sound – KourtneyK https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TntYq_0f6kneKs00 Kourtney KellarKourtney Kellar on Instagram

“When your bf has 82 games, but his dad comes with you to explain what’s happening,” Kellar captioned the video with Hartenstein’s dad sitting nearby.

She also recently gave a look at “a day in the life of an NBA girlfriend” which started with her steaming Hartenstein’s T-shirts and ended with her hustling to a modeling shoot that she was scheduled for at the last minute.

She previously admitted that her Instagram DMs were flooded after she served as a ring girl at the Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley fight last December —when the YouTuber-turned-pro boxer beat Woodley in a sixth-round stoppage .

@kourtney_kellar

@Isaiah Hartenstein

♬ my audio is famous – s https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClAlU_0f6kneKs00
Isaiah Hartenstein goes up for a dunk against the SunsNBAE via Getty Images View this post on Instagram

A post shared by K O U R T N E Y (@kourtney_kellar)

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

“RIP to my DMs,” Kellar wrote on Instagram after cameras caught Jake’s older brother, Logan Paul talking to her in the ring.

Kellar — a Texas native, who won the 2017 Miss Texas International title — has made a name for herself in the fashion world as an influencer and model. She’s worked with brands including Maxim magazine, Guess, and Fashion Nova.

The model reportedly has a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training.

