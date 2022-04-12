At least 29 injured in Brooklyn subway shooting, undetonated devices found

A maniac possibly disguised as an MTA worker unleashed bloody hell on a Brooklyn subway train during the early-morning rush Tuesday, injuring at least 29 people — including 10 who were shot — when he set off a smoke grenade and opened fire in the car, authorities said.

A jammed Glock and two extended ammo magazines were later recovered at the scene — suggesting the gunman could have unleashed more mayhem if his weapon hadn’t malfunctioned, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The shooter — who has been on the run for hours — was wearing a “green construction-type vest” and gas mask when he launched his bloody assault aboard a Manhattan-bound N train around 8:24 a.m. just as the subway was pulling into the 36th Street station in Sunset Park, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said during a news briefing at the scene.

“An individual on that train donned what appeared to be a gas mask. He then took a canister out of his bag and opened it,” Sewell said. “The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and on the platform.”

Investigators initially believed the suspect may have boarded an R train at the same station and fled at the next stop on 25th Street, but police are still investigating exactly how he escaped.

At least 29 people were injured, including 10 who were shot, in the gruesome incident. Armen Armenian/FacebookThe suspect is believed to have dressed in construction garb.

Police have only released a bare-bones description of the mass shooter and said he is a roughly 5-foot-5 black man with a heavy build at around 170 pounds.

Late Tuesday afternoon, cops found a U-Haul van in Brooklyn that they believe the suspect rented, sources said. The truck, which had Arizona plates, was located on West Third Street near Kings Highway.

Detectives had found a credit card at the scene that they suspected belonged to the shooter, and one of the charges racked up on it is for a U-Haul rental out of Philadelphia, law-enforcement sources said.

Sewell said the shooting isn’t being investigated as an act of terrorism at the moment and noted none of the victims were of a particular ethnic group, but she also added that no motive has been ruled out.

The suspect shot 10 people, including five who are in critical but stable condition, the FDNY said.

Some of the victims suffered smoke inhalation, but none of the injured have life-threatening injuries, Sewell said. A pregnant woman was among those hospitalized, sources said, while a slew of injured victims walked into hospitals themselves for treatment, officials said.

After a search of the scene, police recovered the jammed gun and the extended magazines, which are capable of holding more bullets than the standard number of rounds found in a typical clip.

“It was lucky that it jammed because we could be talking about a lot more people in hospitals or worse,’’ a law-enforcement source said. “Dozens more people would have been wounded or more seriously injured.’’

The attack happened on a Manhattan-bound N train.Derek French/ShutterstockThe incident unfolded around 8:30 a.m.angry_yeti/InstagramA person tends to an injured straphanger.AP

Cops also found a slew of other weapons, including a hatchet, a can of pepper spray, two gas canisters, a bag full of fireworks and another satchel holding what appears to be BB pellets at the scene, sources said. It’s not immediately clear if all of the items belonged to the shooter.

An image of one of the bags and obtained by The Post showed a number of smoke bombs, fireworks and some type of green wire.

The FDNY said earlier Tuesday that several undetonated devices were found at the 36th Street station. The NYPD later said, “There are no active explosive devices at this time.”

A person tends to an injured straphanger.APOne witness described the suspect as wearing an orange vest and a gas mask.angry_yeti/InstagramStraphangers flee on the platform.

As the mayhem unfolded, straphangers were evacuated to the R train across the platform, where some got off at the next stop and others were rushed to hospitals.

“They just started yelling,” said Gaba Semein, 16, who was at the 36th Street station en route to class when the mayhem unfolded, referring to people around him.

“They told us to switch to the R. Everyone got on, including a guy who got shot. He hobbled on,” he said.

Footage taken from the chaotic scene showed screaming passengers spewing out onto the platform as soon as the train doors opened and clouds of smoke billowing out.

Graphic photos on social media showed the injured lying on bloodstained subway platform floors.

Police officers walk near the scene of a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn.REUTERS

A straphanger who was on the train when the violence broke out told The Post there were so many rounds fired off, she “lost count.”

“There was like, lots of them. I don’t even know how many,” said the woman, who only gave her first name, Claire.

She said she saw the suspect drop “some kind of cylinder that sparked at the top.

“I thought he was an MTA worker at first,” she said.

Victims were taken to nearby hospitals. G.N.Miller/NYPostA victim who walked into the 72nd Precinct on 4th Avenue is taken to an ambulance.Robert MeceaMayor Eric Adams was briefed on the incident.G.N.Miller/NYPostPolice were still searching for the suspect.REUTERS

The NYPD’s bomb squad responded to the scene and authorities are scouring MTA surveillance to try to identify the suspect, but sources told The Post cameras on the station’s platform and turnstiles hadn’t been working since Friday.

While the suspect was already on the train after having entered at another location, the surveillance footage could have caught him leaving after the attack.

Mayor Adams acknowledged there’d been a “malfunction” with the station’s cameras during a remote media appearance.

“We do know that there was a problem with the camera at that particular station. We’re investigating if there were any video footage there but at this time we’re tracking down a number of leads,” Adams said on 1010Wins.

Cops asked reporters at the scene to be clearly identified so the suspect would be less successful in any attempt to blend in with the crowd.

The injured were taken to a number of area hospitals, including NYU Langone of Brooklyn, Kings County Hospital, Methodist Hospital and Maimonides Hospital, which had five victims with non-life-threatening injuries, a rep confirmed. Three had already been discharged and at NYU Langone, which saw 21 victims, ten had been discharged as of Tuesday afternoon.

During the news briefing, a visibly angry Gov. Kathy Hochul decried the bloodshed.

“We say no more — no more mass shootings, no more disrupting lives, no more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end, and it ends now,” Hochul said.

“We are sick and tired of reading headlines about crime, whether mass shootings or the loss of a teenage girl or a 13-year-old. It has to stop,” she continued, adding she is “committing the full resources” of the state to cut down on crime.

The incident unfolded at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn.

Adams, who is currently isolated with COVID-19, urged New Yorkers to come forward with any information.

“The suspect in today’s attack detonated smoke bombs to cause havoc. We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized even by a single individual. The NYPD is searching for the suspect at large, and we will find him, but we ask the public to come forward with any information that may help us in this investigation,” Adams said.

“I wish to thank all of the first responders who responded to the scene or at the local hospitals, helping with today’s incident. You are what make New York the greatest city in the world, and I thank you for supporting your fellow New Yorkers.”

Authorities urged straphangers to avoid the area. G.N.Miller/NYPost

Schools in the immediate vicinity of the incident sheltered-in-place throughout the day and as of Tuesday afternoon, five schools were still operating under those conditions, the Department of Education said.

Additional reporting by Emily Crane, Georgett Roberts, Kevin Sheehan, Steven Vago, Cayla Bamberger and David Meyer

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the CrimeStoppers website .

This is a developing story. Refresh page for updates.