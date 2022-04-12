ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon collaborates with Biossance on new skincare set

By Victoria Giardina
 1 day ago
Reese Witherspoon has collaborated with Biossance on a limited-edition skincare set. FilmMagic; Biossance

What, like perfect skincare is hard?

After carving out a space in the fashion industry with her Draper James clothing line, Reese Witherspoon is setting her sights on the beauty biz.

The “Legally Blonde” actress has collaborated with Sephora-sold brand Biossance — known for its excellent eye creams and vitamin C serums — to launch an exclusive Sunshine Set that’s available to shop right now.

The $79 kit features three products cherry-picked by Witherspoon, including the Vitamin C Rose Oil “for luxuriously lightweight hydration plus a brightening, firming boost.” the Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen “for reef-safe, daily broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection” and the Rose Vegan Lip Balm “for lasting nourishment with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and wakame algae,” per the brand.

In our recent review of the best lip balms on the market, Biossance’s stood out with its hydrating, slightly plumping powers; to this day, it lives on our nightstands and doesn’t leave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsthV_0f6knbgh00
Biossance

Biossance x Reese Witherspoon The Sunshine Set ($79)

Add in the pretty pale pink packaging, and this bundle is tough to pass up — especially if you’re still searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift (or just a treat for yourself).

Available for a limited time, Witherspoon’s set is worth snagging ASAP before it sells out.

