This type of gun is driving the surge in gun violence in US

Related
Buffalo's new police commissioner focused on gun violence
Getting gun violence down — and gun-related arrests up — is Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia's top priority.
Mayor Eric Adams discusses gun violence with Chicago's mayor
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams joined Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Friday to talk about solutions to gun violence.Both mayors say they want to focus on prevention and intervention, investing in resources and programs to prevent children from turning to gangs, as well as stopping the flow of guns into these cities.They're asking the federal government to better fund the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and zero in on how we deal with ghost guns.Adams says he plans to hold similar meetings with mayors across the country."We're pro-public safety and justice. This is not touchy-feely and saying let's ignore the crime that we're facing. No. We're saying the way you deal with crime is to prevent crime while you're dealing with what's taking place right now. It's an entirely new way of thinking about public safety," Adams said.The latest crime stats show shootings citywide are up 10% compared to this time last year and up 58% compared to two years ago.
Youth symposium held at McKinley to discuss gun violence
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gun violence was the topic of conversation Saturday at McKinley High School in Buffalo. The Sigma Gamma Rho sorority held its youth symposium at McKinley, which has been recovering from a shooting and stabbing outside the school over a month ago. The discussion focused on what’s contributing to gun violence and […]
Citizens ask for help fighting gun violence
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting victim has turned his experience into an opportunity to help his community, and he’s expanding his not-for-profit organization. Jonathan Blake started a group called Citizens Against Gun Violence after someone started shooting at him in Urbana last year. He is now reaching out to city leaders for help. Blake […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXL
Status Report Addressing Gun Violence In Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal, county, city and community-based organizations working to end gun violence gave a status report on their coordinated efforts on Thursday morning. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was joined by Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Gabriel, Chief Deputy District Attorney Kristen Snowden, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, police bureau staff and community-based partners.
Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
13 WHAM
Shooting victim dies, another wounded in overnight gun violence in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester police report that gun violence resulted in one dead and one injured early Saturday morning. Shortly after 3 a.m., RPD was made aware that an individual was dropped off at Rochester General Hospital with a fatal gunshot wound. No further information has been made available at this time.
Woman Praised for Refusing To Switch Plane Seats With 'Rude' Mom and Child
"Sad to say but some parents think the fact they have kids entitles them to all kinds of special treatment," said one commenter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iran Guards commander says death of all US leaders would not avenge Soleimani killing
DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - The killing of all American leaders would not be enough to avenge the U.S. assassination of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' top commander Qassem Soleimani two years ago, a senior Iranian Guards commander said on Wednesday. The United States and Iran came close to full-blown conflict in...
Donald Trump Jr. Blames Failed Security Cameras on 'Leftist Narrative'
The former president's eldest son suggested that politics have affected New York's handling of a subway shooter and cameras were intentionally disabled.
Woman Dresses as a Ghost To Scare Neighbors and Is Reportedly Shot Dead
A Mexican woman dressed up as a Halloween folklore ghost to scare neighbors was the victim of a fatal shooting. The U.S. Sun reported that the unidentified woman, reportedly between 20 and 25-years-old, roamed the streets of Naucalpan de Juarez before her death. She had dressed up as the Weeping...
BET
Buffalo Cops Who Shoved 75-Year-Old At 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest Will Not Face Punishment
Two Buffalo police officers who were suspended without pay for shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 4, 2020, and later charged with second-degree assault, are reportedly been cleared of wrongdoing by an arbitrator on Friday (April 8). Officers Robert McCabe, 32,...
Donald Trump's Losing Power in Capitol Riot Investigation
Stephen Miller is the latest close ally of the former president to testify before the House select committee investigating the events of January 6, 2021.
Phys.org
An expert on trends in gun sales and gun violence in pandemic America
Gun sales have risen in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Feb. 28, 2022, SciLine interviewed Garen Wintemute—an emergency medicine physician at the University of California, Davis, Medical Center and director of the California Firearm Violence Research Center—about what's driving this change and what gun usage and culture looks like in America two years into the pandemic.
fox40jackson.com
Gov. Whitmer race impacted by fatal shooting, former police chief says ‘she’s not a real friend of policing’
The fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of contention in the Michigan governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya who was killed on April 4 after a traffic stop. She said she spoke to Lyoya’s family and “our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”
Republican Rep. Chip Roy privately warned that Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results were 'driving a stake in the heart of the federal republic'
Roy said on Friday that he has "no apologies for my private texts or public positions - to those on the left or right."
WTGS
Community rallies against ongoing gun violence in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Members of the community gathered at the Economic Opportunity Authority in Savannah Saturday for a rally against gun violence. Speakers of the event said they had enough following recent shootings within the city. The rally host, Stephanie Collier, said the community must come together to...
"Dehumanizing and cynical": Abbott's migrant bus stunt may have been "coordinated" with Fox News
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Appalled human rights defenders condemned Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday after the first bus of migrants he sent from the U.S.-Mexico border to the nation's capital arrived outside an office building that houses Fox News, which quickly provided glowing coverage of the far-right official's latest effort to demonize immigrants.
FBI Documents Expose Bureau‘s Big Jan. 6 ‘Lie‘
Click here to read the full article. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the FBI told Congress and the American people that the agency had failed to prevent or fully prepare for the worst attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years in part because it lacked the authority and capabilities to more aggressively monitor social media, where much of the planning for the insurrection took place. As FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, the FBI had circulated intelligence materials and other resources before Jan. 6, but the agency had limits in what it could...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading community marches in support of ending gun violence
READING, Pa. - After another deadly shooting in the city, the Reading community is gathering in an effort to end the gun violence. Berks County residents gathered at City Park on Sunday, urging the community to come together and stop the shootings. Demonstrators started gathering at the band shell at...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0