RAW: FILE: CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION HIT 40 YR HIGH IN MARCH

Inflation has driven e-commerce revenue higher in the past year, with the first two months of 2022 particularly impacted, according to research from Adobe. The firm said $3.8 billion of e-commerce sales growth in January and February of this year was due to higher prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index said e-commerce sales fell 3.7% in February from January, which saw a 14.5% increase from December. Neither number was adjusted for inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 25 DAYS AGO