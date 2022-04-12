RAW: FILE: CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION HIT 40 YR HIGH IN MARCH

Related
Grocery prices hit 40 year high: Inflation, Ukraine has costs going up across the board
Americans - and Alabamians - are paying significantly more than they were a year ago for a host of goods and necessities. And the cost of that inflation, according to government statistics, has eat into significant gains in wages made by large sectors of the public in the wake of the “Great Resignation.”
UK Inflation Hits Fresh Multi-Decade High of 6.2% on Surging Energy Prices
LONDON — U.K. inflation came in at an annual 6.2% in February, its highest since March 1992, as soaring food, fuel and energy costs continue to deepen the country's cost of living crisis. February's Consumer Price Index print was above consensus expectations among economists polled by Refinitiv for a...
UK inflation hits 30-year high of 6.2 per cent
UK inflation surged much faster than expected in February to a fresh 30-year peak, adding further pains on a histrionic squeeze in household finances while putting pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak to introduce aggressive measures in a budget update scheduled to be released late in the day. According to...
Virginia home listed for $800,000 in cash warns the new owner won't have any access to the lower level and can't even view it - because another person will be LIVING there with NO LEASE
An $800,000 home has hit the market in Fairfax, Virginia — and it comes with its very own squatter. The listing for the five-bedroom, three-bathroom house has baffled social media users with its bizarre warning that any buyer will have to agree to have someone living on the lower level — with no lease.
Record high gas prices causing changes in consumer behaviors
New survey data from AAA finds that two-thirds of Americans felt gas prices were too expensive just a few weeks ago at $3.53 per gallon. Now,
E-commerce consumers keep shopping, even as inflation drives up prices
Inflation has driven e-commerce revenue higher in the past year, with the first two months of 2022 particularly impacted, according to research from Adobe. The firm said $3.8 billion of e-commerce sales growth in January and February of this year was due to higher prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index said e-commerce sales fell 3.7% in February from January, which saw a 14.5% increase from December. Neither number was adjusted for inflation.
How to save money as inflation hits 40-year high
WTAJ — In January, the U.S. reached a 40-year high with inflation rising to 7.5%. While many restrictions from COVID-19 are gone, food and gas prices have increased. The average cost for a gallon of gas as of March 18 is $4.27 according to AAA. With the spike in gas prices, the financial concern may […]
