Bill Belichick isn’t known to draft for the New England Patriots’ most glaring needs in the first round. If the Patriots were to take that approach — they would find a top-tier cornerback, wide receiver or linebacker to select with the No. 21 pick. Jameson Williams, Drake London and Chris Olave are all great receiver choices that could be available. Nakobe Dean or Christian Harris would provide speed and a new dynamic at the linebacker position.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO