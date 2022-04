SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Few athletes have the ability to take over game once the ball is in their hands. LeMars’ Caleb Dreckman is an exception. Averaging 21.2 points per game for the third best mark in all of Class 3A, it’s no surprise he’ll be playing in Maroon threads at Morningside next winter. […]

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO