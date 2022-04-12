Midland County crime log April 12: Officers conduct warrant arrest on juvenile

A vehicle is towed away from the scene of a collision at the intersection of Rodd and Carpenter Monday, March 16, 2020 in Midland. (Katy Kildee/Midland Daily News)

The following list includes recent reports from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office and the Midland Police Department. Compiled by reporter Collin Periatt.

Sunday, April 10

11:40 p.m. — A deputy was dispatched to a Lincoln Township location for a vehicle that was traveling all over the roadway. The deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at a Jerome Township location and made contact with the 22-year-old Beaverton driver. The man wasn't intoxicated. He was on his way home from work.

9:43 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Jerome Township residence regarding a 58-year-old woman advising that her neighbors have been entering her house and stealing her keys. She advised that they also did something to her surveillance cameras. She had no evidence or reason to believe it happened. Deputies noted that the woman has a history of reporting unsupported complaints.

8:52 p.m. — Officers investigated a hit and run on Waldo Avenue.

1:58 p.m. — Officers investigated a felony assault and domestic violence on Farnsworth Drive.

1:40 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township residence regarding a verbal argument between a 35-year-old woman and her 40-year-old friend. No assault occurred. The parties agreed to remain separated for the evening.

Saturday, April 9

9:07 p.m. — A deputy was dispatched to a Mount Haley Township residence regarding a suicidal 15-year-old. Richland Township and a Midland County Deputy made contact with the boy and his mother. He advised he wasn't suicidal. His mother didn't believe he was suicidal either and they declined a mental health exam.

8:45 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Jerome Township business regarding a 47-year-old woman who had previous altercations with the staff and was not wanted on the property. Deputies spoke with the woman and she was issued a trespass warning. The woman agreed to stay off the property.

7:37 p.m. — A deputy was contacted by a 58-year-old Jerome Township woman while on another complaint. The woman wanted to report that neighbors have been entering her house and stealing her e-mail address. She advised that they also did something to her padlock because it wouldn't open. She had no evidence or reason to believe it happened. Deputies again noted the woman has a long history of unsubstantiated complaints.

5:32 p.m. — A deputy was dispatched to an Oil City location to pick up a 40-year-old man who was arrested in Isabella County on a bond violation. The man was transported to the Midland County Jail without incident.

12:10 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a parking lot in Sanford for a verbal dispute. Deputies spoke with the 34-year-old woman who denied any assault between her and her 49-year-old husband. The couple was advised this was called in by other drivers because of their erratic driving. Both subjects agreed to stop arguing and left together to go to a birthday party in Midland.

11:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to a Jasper Township location reference a vehicle that was taken without permission. Deputies spoke to the 40-year-old Jasper Township man. The man stated someone took his vehicle without his permission. The vehicle was ultimately located and returned.

7:26 a.m. — A deputy was dispatched to Warren Township after a 71-year-old Warren Township woman reported that her live-in 95-year-old father, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's, walked out of the house and refused to come back inside. The deputy was disregarded prior to his arrival after the man agreed to come back indoors. The deputy spoke with the woman and discussed possible plans for the future, such as assisted living for her father.

3:20 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Midland roadway regarding an erratic driver. The suspect vehicle was stopped in the city and the 46-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated and other traffic offenses.

Friday, April 8

11:20 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Lee Township roadway regarding an erratic driver. The suspect vehicle was stopped in the Midland and the 43-year-old man driver was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated and other traffic offenses.

7:47 p.m. — A deputy responded to a Lee Township residence for a report of a stolen handgun out of an unlocked vehicle. The total value of the stolen property was roughly $350.

7:49 p.m. — Officers investigated a drug overdose on Redwood Circle.

2:43 a.m. — Deputies conducted a traffic stop at a Greendale Township location. Deputies made contact with the 37-year-old driver and a 35-year-old passenger. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver didn't have a valid driver's license or insurance on the vehicle. Deputies also located weapons and drugs in the vehicle. The driver was issued a citation and arrested and lodged at the MCJ without incident.

1:45 a.m. — Deputies responded to a Mt. Haley Township residence for a 29-year-old Mt. Haley Township man who was having a mental episode. The man was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center and a mental petition was completed.

Thursday, April 7

9:24 p.m. — A 34-year-old Jerome Township man reported that his trash and recycle bin was stolen. The trash company requested a report in order to replace the can. There are no suspects. The two cans are valued at $100 a piece.

5:55 a.m. — Deputies were dispatched to a Jerome Township residence regarding two unknown juveniles knocking at the door asking for a ride. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the 14-year-old boy had a warrant. The boy was arrested on his warrant and lodged without incident. The boy and 15-year-old girl were issued citations.