Grant County, OR

Cops and Courts: April 13, 2022

bluemountaineagle.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases. March 31: Matthew Walker was convicted of contempt of court and sentenced to 30 days in jail and one year of probation...

www.bluemountaineagle.com

Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two local residents charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Gate City, according to police and court records. Christopher Jeffrey Day, 29, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, meth, and a felony enhancement for being a persistent violator after police and his probation officer found drugs in his room during a home-check, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal recently obtained. ...
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
Idaho State Journal

Wreck kills two teens, injures three others near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — Two teenagers died last Friday night and three more were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a remote road in Box Elder County. Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded At 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 1 to a report of a crash near 2000 South and East Promontory Road. There were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, and another later that night after being flown to a hospital. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Meridian man shoots two people, at least eight vehicles during high-speed chase on I-84

A 34-year-old Meridian man has been charged with nine felonies after police say he shot at least two people and fired at pursuing officers during a high-speed chase on Interstate 84 near Burley early Wednesday. Braddley David Wayne Tannehill faces one count of battery with the intent to commit a serious felony, two counts of assault with the intent to commit a serious felony, three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, one count of eluding, one count of destroying or concealing evidence and an...
BURLEY, ID
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Teen found dead in Boise park identified

BOISE, Idaho — A young man whose body was found Friday inside a car at Boise's Shoshone Park has been identified, although officials have not yet released how he died. The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man Monday as 19-year-old Darrius Smith of Boise. Officers were called out...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello woman, Oregon man airlifted to PMC following wreck near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — Multiple emergency helicopters responded to a one-vehicle wreck near Lava Hot Springs on Saturday afternoon to transport those injured to a local hospital. A northbound Buick Park Avenue sedan crashed on Blazer Highway one mile north of Highway 30 around 2:45 p.m. Saturday and resulted in both of the car’s occupants being airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said. ...
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
KDRV

Alcohol believed to be a factor in fatal Medford crash

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Medford Police Department officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to Crater Lake Avenue and Roberts Road, for a single vehicle crash that killed one person. Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. When crews arrived, first responders found a Chevrolet pick-up...
MEDFORD, OR
Idaho State Journal

Man dies in pickup crash on East Idaho highway

Idaho State Police are investigating a crash that occurred at approximately 2:30 am on Saturday, April 9, 2022, on southbound US Highway 93 at milepost 87.5, northwest of Arco. A 57-year-old male, of Arco, was driving a 2010 Dodge Dakota pickup. The driver was southbound on US93 at milepost 87.5 when he crossed over the center line going off the left shoulder where he struck a stop sign and rolled the vehicle. ...
ARCO, ID

