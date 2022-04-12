Police make arrest in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

Police say they have arrested the former boyfriend of a woman who died after she was set on fire at a St. Paul shipping warehouse. Authorities say 44-year-old Kelli Ranning Goodermont was killed at her workplace Tuesday. Her former boyfriend was arrested near his Bloomington home that had been set on fire. In a protection petition filed last June by Goodermont, she stated the 47-year-old man had held a loaded gun to her head. Court records also show the man was civilly committed and hospitalized for psychosis. Family members say Goodermont worked as a dispatcher at the warehouse business where the suspect was a truck driver and that they had known each other for years.

