AJR 2022 concert tour: How to buy tickets, tour schedule, dates

There are all kinds of stories about the different versions of classic songs that Bruce Springsteen recorded before settling on the ones that we know. Nebraska, for instance, was supposed to be a full, rockin’ E Street Band album before Springsteen decided to release his spectral solo-acoustic demos instead. “Born In The USA,” by contrast, started out as a Nebraska-style stark acoustic song before becoming a stadium-shaking rocker. This past weekend, Toby Scott, Springsteen’s longtime recording engineer, played some snippets of those alternate-reality versions of Springsteen songs at a Mexican music industry trade show.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO