Mansfield, MA

AJR 2022 concert tour: How to buy tickets, tour schedule, dates

By Ariana Tourangeau
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Indie Pop band, AJR, is going on a world tour and tickets are on sale now. The band made up of three brothers, Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, are visiting over 40 cities on their tour starting on April 28. Fans...

Paso Robles Daily News

Whale Rock Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

Headliners include Grace Potter, The Devil Makes Three, Allen Stone, Cory Wong. – The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 17 will be closed out by Grace Potter and soul singer Allen Stone. Sunday Sept. 18 will feature California legends The Devil Makes Three with funk guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.
MUSIC
MassLive.com

Silk Sonic 2022 Las Vegas shows: How to buy tickets to the Bruno Mars-Anderson Paak superduo online

The R&B superduo Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) are heading to Las Vegas for An Evening with Silk Sonic for 12 shows in 2022. Singer Bruno Mars and rapper/singer Anderson Paak joined forces in 2021 to create Silk Sonic and released their debut single ‘Leave the Door Open in March 2021.’ An Evening with Silk Sonic will kick off in Las Vegas at Dolby Live at Park MGM on May 4. Fans can purchase tickets on ticket websites such as StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork to shop around for the best seats and prices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release guest-packed second album. Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new record has been recorded over several...
ROCK MUSIC
Megadeth Launch 2022 Tour: Set List, Videos

Megadeth launched their 2022 tour with a performance April 9 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The metal giants began their set with an emphatic rendition of “Hangar 18,” the classic track from their 1990 album Rust in Peace. From there, the group blazed through “Dread and the Fugitive Mind” and “Sweating Bullets.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
For KING & COUNTRY looking forward to Springfield show; Buy tickets online before they sell out

It’s time to get tickets for the For KING & COUNTRY “What Are We Waiting For?” tour that’s coming to the MassMutual Center in Springfield on April 28 at 7 p.m. Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone have won four Grammy Awards, 10 GMA Dove Awards, a Billboard Music Award, 13 K-LOVE Fan Awards, and their nine No. 1 songs have produced an accumulation of more than 1 billion on-demand streams.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Watch Bruce Springsteen’s Engineer Share Unreleased 1984 Outtakes

There are all kinds of stories about the different versions of classic songs that Bruce Springsteen recorded before settling on the ones that we know. Nebraska, for instance, was supposed to be a full, rockin’ E Street Band album before Springsteen decided to release his spectral solo-acoustic demos instead. “Born In The USA,” by contrast, started out as a Nebraska-style stark acoustic song before becoming a stadium-shaking rocker. This past weekend, Toby Scott, Springsteen’s longtime recording engineer, played some snippets of those alternate-reality versions of Springsteen songs at a Mexican music industry trade show.
MUSIC
Nirvana, Soundgarden and Pearl Jam Members Form New Band

Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has joined forces with Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil in a new band called 3rd Secret. The group – whose lineup is rounded out by guitarist Bubba Dupree and vocalists Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson – surprise-released their self-titled debut album today (April 11).
ROCK MUSIC
Springfield, MA
