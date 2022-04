These days, when I'm not eating, sleeping or yapping on NFL Network, I'm mock drafting. Pro Football Focus' mock draft simulator is a great way to run through some of the scenarios that we could encounter at the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas (April 28-30). The cool thing about this PFF tool is that you can adjust the settings to shape how the simulated picks are made -- and that's what I did in this piece, looking to explore the age-old debate of drafting for need vs. taking the best player available (BPA). Most -- if not all -- general managers will tell you that they always employ a BPA strategy, but you know need plays a role at some point.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO