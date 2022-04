The Denver Broncos' voluntary offseason workouts have just started, but wide receiver Courtland Sutton can already feel quarterback Russell Wilson's effect in the building. "You all can feel it, we all can feel it. The juice is just different," Sutton said Tuesday. "I wasn't around when Peyton (Manning) was here, but what I'm hearing from everyone that was here when Peyton was here is that the juice and the energy (are) pretty similar."

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO