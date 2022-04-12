ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Human remains discovered in Beaufort County

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered in Beaufort County.

The remains were found around 6 p.m. Monday in a wooded area near a marsh off in the Shell Point area, WCSC-TV reported. Beaufort County sheriff’s officials and the coroner’s office are investigating.

The remains are in an advanced stage of decomposition, authorities said. They do not yet know the deceased person’s identity or the cause of death.

An autopsy was planned at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

