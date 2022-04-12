Therapeutic Foster Care

We often share stories and fundraising opportunities from organizations like Isaiah 117 House Vanderburgh County and Borrowed Hearts Foundation. Both nonprofits work with children and families in foster care. There's a story behind every child in foster care, and when I heard about two brothers in Indiana who just want to be adopted together, it just broke my heart.
Nearly 1,500 local children in foster care will soon enjoy the comfort of new pajamas thanks to the generosity of attendees at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta and Browns Bridge Church in Cumming. The churches leveraged the start of daylight saving time this year by encouraging parents to skip...
Boone County, KY (WKRC) – Students in Boone County are throwing an epic baby shower in support of a local non-profit. Hope in Heels is a local group that distributes comfort bags to children who have been placed in emergency foster care situations. Over the last ten years, Boone...
MANHATTAN — Tara Coleman grew accustomed to being the only person of color at classes for licensed foster parents. “Maybe there’s one other person of color,” she said, “but generally not.”. Coleman isn’t surprised that, in a predominantly white program, Kansas Black foster parents are rare...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill which would create extended resources for youth in foster care over the age of 18 is making its way through the South Carolina State House. Tori Shuler is the director for advocacy at Fostering Great Ideas, a non-profit helping children and youth struggling in foster care.
