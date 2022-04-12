ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Winter Weather Advisory issued; more rain/snow mix expected

By KVAL
kpic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas above 1000 feet in the Cascade Foothills in Lane County to see snow. A Winter Weather Warning has also been...

kpic.com

KAAL-TV

Snow mixes in with rain on Wednesday

This is a warm scenario and on paper it appears we'll have a hard time accumulating snow. Soil temps, surface temps above freezing, lighter intensity snow. All of these are things that help keep snow from accumulating. That said, accumulating snow will be possible on elevated and grassy surfaces. Up to 1" looks good. A spot or two may go higher. Major travel impacts are not expected at this time. If the temperatures can dip a degree or two more than expected, this could change the scenario a bit. Keep updated to the going trends and take it easy out on the roads when the snow is falling.
kpic

Wintry weather conditions prompt school delays, altered bus routes

Several school districts in the area are reporting delays or altered bus routes due to wintry weather conditions. McKenzie School District buses will be on snow routes for the morning and afternoon. Oakridge School District is on a 2 hour delay. Philomath School District morning buses in Blodgett will be...
OAKRIDGE, OR
kpic

April storm improves 2022 PNW water outlook, drought remains

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Climatologists say rare April snow along with rain sweeping across the Pacific Northwest this week could increase water supplies, slow snow melt, and lengthen the irrigation season. The Capital Press reports the storm’s impacts will vary by region, and experts predict drought will persist.
SALEM, OR

