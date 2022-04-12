ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Coast Funds for Children to host annual supporter luncheon

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Nonprofit raises funds to help ‘provide a hopeful pathway for children in need in San Luis Obispo County’

– Central Coast Funds for Children will host its annual supporter luncheon honoring grant recipients of 2019 through 2021. The nonprofit hosts this event at the San Luis Obispo Country Club, 255 Country Club Drive. Representatives from recipient organizations are especially encouraged to attend to present the positive changes their organizations make in the lives of children in San Luis Obispo County.

“We are thrilled to honor our grant recipients,” said President of CCFC Marilyn Blake. “Each year, thousands of children benefit from these grants that offer food, clothing, medical and dental care, therapy and guidance counseling, camp experiences, enrichment activities, and the arts.”

The nonprofit raises funds to help provide a hopeful pathway for children in need in San Luis Obispo County. Since its inception, the nonprofit has raised nearly $2 million in funds. These monies are granted (through a grant application process) to local county nonprofit agencies to benefit children’s programs on the Central Coast.

To donate or for the list of 2021 grant recipients and more information, go to www.centralcoastfundsforchildren.org.

