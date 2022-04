(Atlantic) At Wednesday’s meeting, the Atlantic School Board approved the 2022-2023 certified budget. The School Board held a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. and later approved a tax levy of $13.25 per one thousand dollars of valuation. The General Fund makes up $9.12, Management, $0.33, PPEL, $0.59, and the Debt Service, $3.20. The board agreed to lower the tax levy rate from $13.95 to $13.25 to offset the financial impact on property taxpayers due to the 7.09 percent increase in property valuations. The School Board also approved a $935,000.00 debt service payment, saving taxpayers money in interest payments.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO