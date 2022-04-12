Rockford Police investigate fatal shooting on 12th Avenue
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in the 900 block of 12th Avenue.
Police were on the scene as of 6:46 a.m.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.
