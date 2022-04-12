ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Police investigate fatal shooting on 12th Avenue

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HVAc_0f6kghja00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in the 900 block of 12th Avenue.

Police were on the scene as of 6:46 a.m.

Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09oh5x_0f6kghja00

DEVELOPING…

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family has identified 18-year-old Davonte Simmons as the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows several individuals engaged in activity around a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WCIA

Woman charged in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Charges were filed in connection to a shooting that happened at Ginger Bend Drive on Wednesday. In a news release, Champaign Police officials said 35-year-old Cherell Ingram was charged with four counts of murder and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The victim, 25-year-old Brandon McClendon, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rockford Police
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford motorcyclist shot by gunmen in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a motorcyclist was pursued and shot by gunmen in a car on Sunday. According to police, officers were flagged down by a 24-year-old shooting victim in the area of Green Street and Webster Avenue around 7:05 p.m. The victim told police that as he was driving his motorbike […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

One man dead after Friday night shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is dead after a shooting in Bloomington Friday night. Shortly before midnight, the Bloomington Police Department (BPD) received a disturbance call. Officers dispatched reported hearing gunshots before their arrival. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the steps of a residence on E. Mill […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man’s body found in Rock River

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man’s body was recovered in the Rock River Tuesday morning. Police said the body was found in the water, on the rocks near the Fordham Dam in downtown Rockford, near the Embassy Suites Hotel. A police spokesperson said the cause of death is under investigation. A witness […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

24-year-old man survives 7th Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 24-year-old was shot Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of 7th Street, in the parking lot of Kwik Mart. Police said the man was expected to survive his injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. In June 2021, a 38-year-old woman was killed in a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two people hurt in shooting, crash in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people are recovering in the hospital after a shooting and car crash in Beloit over the weekend. According to Beloit Police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Colley Road near Willowbrook Road. Officers said they heard reports of shots fired and were later sent to a crash three […]
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy