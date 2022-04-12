ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One breed of honey bee can survive its deadliest threat

By Kristin Houser
Freethink
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first large-scale trial of honey bees bred to resist the Varroa mite parasite found that they were more than twice as likely to survive the winter as other bees. “This kind of resistance provides a natural and sustainable solution to the threat posed by Varroa mites, and does not rely...

www.freethink.com

