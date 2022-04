LCM (50m) In a phenomenal morning swim, World Record holder Benedetta Pilato roared to a 29.58 to post the top time of the morning in the women’s 50 breast. The swim comes in just 0.28 seconds off her World Record mark of 29.30, and puts her #1 in the world by comfortable margin. Arianna Castiglioni was also speedy this morning, posting the 2nd-fast time of the heats with a 30.61. She’s been 30.05 already this year, however, a time which she swam in February.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO