After two years of facing pandemic woes, it is time to make your health a top priority again. While you may think a primary care appointment is not urgent and it’s okay to put off a visit with your provider, you may be setting yourself up for potentially serious health issues later. Cancer and other major health concerns are being discovered at advanced stages more than ever before and taking action can help reverse these concerning trends.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO