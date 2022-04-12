ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg County, SC

Bystanders praised for saving family from burning car in SC

By Chase Laudenslager
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Government is crediting the quick actions of bystanders for playing a large role in saving the lives of a family involved in a serious collision.

According to officials, the trailer of a log truck became unhitched, causing the logs to tumble off and strike a minivan carrying three adults and two children Monday off County Line Road in Andrews.

The van caught on fire during the collision and the family was trapped inside.

The driver of the log truck and two other truck drivers got all five passengers safely out of the van and waited with them for EMS to arrive.

Bystanders also helped remove logs that were blocking the road.

“Fire Chief Randy Swinton wants to thank those who helped the family stranded in the van, and for helping move logs so they could put the fire and clear the situation,” said officials with Williamsburg County.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

