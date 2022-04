OSWEGO – Oswego Assistant Fire Chief Jon Chawgo announced his retirement after over 21 years of service to the City. Chawgo rose through the ranks of the department and has received commendations and accolades including the Oswego Elks, firefighter of the year award and numerous lifesaving awards. He was instrumental in the city’s response to the COVID pandemic.

