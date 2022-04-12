ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Tyson Foods commits over $1M to expand legal and citizenship support for team members

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced that it has committed more than $1 million to support its many immigrant team members in a press release.

According to Tyson’s press release, the company’s U.S.-based workforce comprises team members from more than 160 countries and collectively speak more than 50 languages. The Tyson Immigration Partnership (TIP) helps these team members with legal services and acquire U.S. citizenship.

The program, which has been supporting seven Tyson facilities over the past year, will now serve 40 company locations in 14 states, the release said.

Tyson Foods to give frontline, hourly workers $50 million in year-end bonuses

Tyson also works with Immigrant Connection and, in the company’s home state, Arkansas Immigrant Defense, both of which are non-profit groups that help provide immigrants with legal services, such as employment authorization renewals and petitions for citizenship.

Tyson says in the last year, the program has helped more than 500 Tyson team members. The company reimburses team members for citizenship application fees, which for an individual can be as much as $725.

We care about our team members and want to help them achieve their goals, including those who have dreams of becoming U.S. citizens and having greater access to opportunities our country has to offer,” said John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “We’re working hard to help team members who want and need assistance with their lawful immigration status or the complex and expensive process of becoming a citizen. We want to be the most sought-after place to work, and this is one way we hope to do that.”

Tyson Foods provides 1M meals to NWA for tornado recovery

Immigrant Connection is hosting monthly informational meetings for Tyson team members at 27 company locations across the country and Arkansas Immigrant Defense is visiting 13 locations in Arkansas.

The release concludes Tyson has invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the past year. In addition, it is piloting subsidized and onsite childcare, as well as seven near-site health centers. An increasing number of Tyson production facilities are also offering more flexible work schedules for frontline workers.

