Richmond County, GA

Aggravated Assault suspect wanted after woman shot on Broad Street

By D.V. Wise
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Aggravated Assault suspect.

Police say 27-year-old Desmond Shiquan Swearinger allegedly shot a woman in front of the Riverfront Pub located on the 500 block of Broad Street.

The incident happened April 7th, shortly after midnight.

Witnesses told police the victim was standing outside the pub talking to two men about money, one possibly the suspect.

Police say the suspect is known to frequent the East Boundary area and is considered to be ARMED and DANGEROUS.

If you know anything about the incident in question or of Swearinger’s whereabouts, please contact the RCSO at 706-828-1020 or 706-828-1080.

