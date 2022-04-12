ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Police make arrest in deadly Iowa nightclub shooting

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in a shooting during a birthday party inside a crowded Iowa nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured. Timothy Ladell Rush, 32, was arrested...

