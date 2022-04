Steam Deck owners must be feeling rather pleased with themselves right now. First, most pre-ordered a device before the reviews, and it has turned out to be a solid gold buy. Secondly, if you wanted to buy one right now, you would have to run the gauntlet of scalpers. And Valve has done a good job getting hundreds of Steam games verified for the fledgling platform. Now there is some more good news, as Microsoft today announced support for Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate through Microsoft Edge (Beta) for the Steam Deck.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO