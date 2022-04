LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Mandatory evacuations were ordered Friday afternoon for residents on Vision Way in the Blue Mountain area. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the wildfire at 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the fire that was sending up a huge plume of white smoke along the Front Range. (credit: CBS) This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. We are working a wildfire in the area of Vision Way and County Road 37E in the Blue Mountain area. Fire officials have issued mandatory evacuations for all residents on Vision Way. Plea https://t.co/NblqtfpSN1 — Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) April 15, 2022

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 28 MINUTES AGO