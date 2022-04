UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a juvenile man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a parked car in Utica on March 18th. Around 3:15 pm on Friday, officers with the Utica Police Department responded to the 600 block of Nichols Street to investigate reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on the scene, they found a gray sedan with a bullet hole on the driver’s side door with two individuals inside.

UTICA, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO