ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

ISP vehicle hit in Scott’s Law crash

By Nora Inman
Magic 95.1
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOOK COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – An Illinois State Police vehicle was been involved in a Scott’s Law crash Sunday. It...

www.magic951.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

Tatman’s Towing raises Scott’s Law awareness after tragedy

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ever since the death of one of their tow-truck drivers, Tatman’s Towing has made an effort to increase awareness about a law meant to keep emergency responders safe. Ross Booker was killed while cleaning up a crash near Neil Street and Windsor Road in Champaign. A car hit him and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘It’s a regular issue;’ Scott’s Law violations piling up

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — It was supposed to be a speed trap. Chatham police officers patrolled Route 4 on the edge of town on March 8, and while they caught their fair share of speeders, they also caught seven Scott’s Law violators. “It’s a regular issue. Obviously, it’s something that happens everywhere,” said Chatham Deputy […]
CHATHAM, IL
KFVS12

Two killed in Williamson County crash, ISP investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash Friday morning that left two people dead. According to ISP, the crash involved two vehicles and took place around 9 a.m. on March 25, at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
The US Sun

Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found

THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Husband dead, wife in 'very critical' condition after West Pullman house fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews Friday night were working to figure out what started a fire in West Pullman that left a man dead and his wife of 64 years fighting for her life.The husband and wife – both in their 90s – were trapped. Their family told CBS 2's Jermont Terry they hope the wife pulls through.As workers boarded up the house at 11649 S. Aberdeen St., family members tried collecting anything salvageable from the deadly fire."My heart is broken," said the couple's nephew, Sidney Johnson, "and I can just imagine what they went through."Johnson's aunt and uncle, Clarence...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Local transgender activist Elise Malary identified as woman found dead along lakefront

Evanston resident and transgender activist Elise Malary was identified as the individual pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday, Evanston Police Department confirmed Saturday. Malary, who was viewed by many as a leader in the Chicago area’s LGBTQ+ community, was first reported missing on March 11. Malary’s family alerted EPD after losing contact with her on March 9. She was 31.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Wjpf
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man punched newborn’s mother in the head during argument over baby’s name at Highland Park Hospital, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man punched the mother of his newborn baby in the head during an argument over what to name the child while at Highland Park Hospital. Tevin M. Hoskins, 27, of the 200 block of West Forest Avenue in Round Lake, was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm and domestic battery physical […]
ROUND LAKE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Chicago

Man, woman killed after domestic call in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a deadly end to a domestic violence call in the South Chicago neighborhood. It started Friday night when a woman reached out for help after a terrifying text from her sister. Police arrived at a home near 84th and Mackinaw just before 10 p.m. Friday night. Officers said when they knocked on the door, a man came to a window and closed the curtains, and then they heard heard at least five shots. SWAT teams were called as a precaution. Police later found a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man dead inside an apartment. Both suffered gunshot wounds to the head. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged as adult in Aurora carjacking, shooting that left woman paralyzed

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A teenage arrested in connection with a carjacking and shooting that left a mom paralyzed is now being charged as an adult. Prosecutors said on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2021, Ishmail Gonzalez pulled Kim Weibring out of her Hyundai Santa Fe and shot her in the back in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora. Gonzalez is now 17 and has been indicted on several charges, including attempted murder. Gonzalez and Edward McGee, then 26, of Harvey, were arrested and charged in the case in April 2021. Another suspect, a 15-year-old, was shot and killed during a separate carjacking attempt in Lansing several days after the Auora carjacking. A fourth suspect, Darrell Frazier of Lansing, was arrested in June 2021.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Four wounded in shooting in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said four men were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 79th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., when someone walked up and started shooting.Three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment -- a 23-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 31-year-old man was in good condition with a graze wound to the body.A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Former postal worker charged with stealing stimulus checks from mail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A former U.S. Postal Service worker has been charged with stealing mail containing government stimulus checks last year.Olivia Bryant, 33, is charged with three counts of theft from the U.S. mail.According to the indictment, she stole three pieces of mail from her route on March 17, 2021. During her arraignment on Monday, prosecutors told a judge the mail contained government stimulus checks.Federal prosecutors did not specify exactly how much money the stolen stimulus payments contained.  At the time, the IRS was sending out a third round of pandemic-era stimulus checks to taxpayers, including payments of $1,400 to individuals, $2,800 for married couples, and $1,400 for qualifying dependents. Bryant has pleaded not guilty, and is free on bond as she awaits trial. She faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count if she's convicted.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy