ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Americans refer to tax apps over accountants

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qcWby_0f6kdZer00

(WWLP) – As tax day approaches, Americans are utilizing tax apps instead of accountants in order to file their taxes on time and easily receive their money.

According to a news release from a fintech in direct payment solutions called GoCardless , 74 percent of Americans prefer to use an online automated system when conducting their taxes such as Turbotax .

What is the deadline to file taxes in Massachusetts?

“We are in the age of digital, where clicks and direct payments far outweigh paper forms and mailed checks,” said Vanni Parmeggiani, Global Director of Open Banking and Real-Time Payments at GoCardless.

Reasons for filing taxes online:

  • Filing taxes online saves time
  • Online systems automate the process so that consumers don’t have to worry about physically mailing in forms

In a recent survey conducted by GoCardless, 1,000 American consumers aged 18 and over understand their tax filing preferences.

Tax refunds via ACH payment versus check in the mail

GoCardless found 79 percent of consumers prefer to have their tax refund as an ACH payment.

“The idea that we can receive our refunds quickly and safely via ACH payments , without having to cash a physical check, is really exciting and what consumers now expect,” said Parmeggiani.

Why consumers choose ACH:

  • 62% like ACH because they don’t have to physically cash a check
  • 54% feel ACH is safer and more secure than receiving a mail-in check
  • Another 53% say they like receiving their funds quickly with ACH and that it’s easier to keep track of a payment when it’s directly deposited into their bank account
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
money.com

Here's How to Track Your Tax Refund

Tax season is in full swing. About a month out from the deadline, millions of Americans have already filed their 2021 taxes — and, in many cases, are now anxiously awaiting their refunds from the IRS. Generally speaking, the sooner you file, the sooner you will get your tax...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Refund#Accountants#Tax Day#Tax Filing#Americans#Smart Phone#Gocardless
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: How soon until I see my 2022 tax refund?

The IRS is working hard to get through all of the 2021 tax returns they’ve received, and most people are seeing refunds within 3 weeks. Returns started being accepted on Jan. 24, 2022, and this year there are no extensions. There are still a lot of additional tax credits...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Tax Refunds: 8 Reasons Why Your IRS Money Could Arrive Later Than Expected

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline is just around the corner, but already more than 45 million Americans have received their refunds. Most tax refunds are issued within 21 days of filing tax returns for those who file electronically with direct deposit, but the IRS announced March 23 that some refunds could take a little longer. That's because a variety of factors can delay your tax refund from arriving on time.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Income Tax
CNET

IRS Child Tax Credit Money: Don't Miss an Extra $1,800 per Kid

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Many families who have filed their tax returns are starting to receive the remainder of their enhanced child tax credit money. Eligible parents will receive the additional half of their child tax credit money after they file their taxes and receive their tax refunds.
INCOME TAX
CNET

How to Call the IRS With Tax Return and Child Tax Credit Questions

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got just over two weeks left to submit your tax return to the IRS or file a tax extension. However, if you're having issues with your taxes that you can't solve yourself -- for instance, you lost your W-2 form -- it might be time to contact the IRS. The IRS has about 600 local offices around the country and also staffs a toll-free hotline.
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS Phone Number: How to Get Your Tax Questions Answered

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Tax season this year is bringing thousands of dollars to families this year, from the final child tax credit payment to any unclaimed stimulus money. However, if you're experiencing issues while trying to file your taxes, or you received an IRS letter, you're likely wanting answers soon now that Tax Day is just a month away. That means it might be time to contact the IRS.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Tax returns being rejected because of missing form

The IRS is rejecting tax returns due to a missing form. Here’s how to avoid the simple mistake. Returns filed electronically for the 2021 tax year require all necessary forms and documentation in order for the return to be processed. In years previous, the IRS would not reject electronic submissions missing Form 8962, but that’s not the case anymore. Click here for more information.
INCOME TAX
CNET

IRS Tax Deadline Is in 1 Month: How to Set Up Your Online Account

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The April 18 tax deadline will arrive before you know it. It's time to file your taxes if you haven't done so already -- more than 45 million Americans have already received tax refunds. If you received child tax credit payments or stimulus payments in 2021, you'll need IRS Letter 6419 and Letter 6475, respectively. And if you can't find either letter, you definitely need to create an IRS online account.
INCOME TAX
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy