ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood Star Apple Watts Making Progress

By courtneyb
thesource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month reality star Apple Watts ejected from her car after colliding with a diesel truck, leaving her unresponsive. Apple Watts appeared on Love and Hip Hop...

thesource.com

Comments / 90

Katrina Rutledge
2d ago

prayers for her! she is a real one and she just wanted to do whatever she had to do to provide for her children! God heal her and may her comeback be far greater than her setback!

Reply
34
Judy Harris
3d ago

my sincere prayers for healing🙏May God continue to give Apple strength for a full recovery from this horrible accident. Prayers for her children and family🙏♥️,keep the faith♥️

Reply
16
smarrteepants
3d ago

Oh dear god thank you Jesus Amen mama i believe in miracles hope you get well very soon i will keep praying for you god is great Amen Apple

Reply
18
Related
BET

‘Love & Hip Hop Star’ Kendra Robinson On Married Life With Yung Joc, Breaking Traditions In The Courtroom, And Shares An Unfavorable Moment She Experienced On The Show

‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Kendra Robinson is making boss moves in the entrepreneurial realm as a Criminal Defense Attorney and Real Estate Lawyer operating under two black-owned firms; Sanders, Robinson & Scott (SRS) and Kendra Robinson Law (KRA). In addition to making her own paper, she became a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Is in Critical Condition — What Happened?

Born Jontelle Lafaye Watts, Apple Watts made her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood debut in Season 5 in 2018. As we learned, Apple got her start in the entertainment industry as an exotic dancer, but she later gained popularity as a video vixen, appearing in music videos alongside rappers like Future. It wasn’t long before she adopted the pseudonym “Ms. Apple Bottom.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Rihanna Shared a Throwback Baby Photo With Her Mother

Rihanna is celebrating her mother's birthday with some wholesome nostalgia. The soon-to-be-mother herself expressed her admiration and love for her mom with an adorable throwback photo on what looks to be her mom's wedding day. In the image, Rih's mom, Monica Braithwaite, wore a white wedding dress with '80s-esque lacy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watts
bravotv.com

Simon Guobadia Just Got a Huge Surprise from Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams just gave fiancé Simon Guobadia the surprise of a lifetime. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently flew overseas to pay a surprise visit to her husband-to-be in Nigeria, capturing Simon’s “shocked” reaction in a sweet new video on Instagram. On April 2, Porsha...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Heads With Their Red Carpet Debut

Over a year into dating, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are finally making their red carpet debut. The attractive couple undoubtedly turned heads upon their arrival at the Vanity Fair Oscars party on March 27. While the pair have publicized their sweet romance on Instagram and in interviews throughout the past few months, Sunday marks the first time they posed together on a red carpet. Harvey was a work of art in a sparkly couture gown from Tony Ward, while Jordan looked dapper in a sleek black tux.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Soulja Boy’s Girlfriend Claims She Was Blindsided By News He’s Expecting A Baby With Another Woman

Soulja Boy’s longtime girlfriend claims she had no idea that he was having a baby with a hairstylist until he posted about it on Instagram. Soulja Boy, 31, has some explaining to do to his longtime girlfriend Aliyah Hanes, 29, who claims that the rapper didn’t tell her that he was expecting a baby with another woman. If that weren’t bad enough, Aliyah — who said in a shocking interview with Daily Mail that she was “best friends and lovers” with Soulja Boy for “over a decade” — found out about his new bundle of (not so) joy on Instagram, when he posted a video on March 19 that announced to his fans that he was having a baby boy with an LA-based hairstylist named Jackie.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Here's Where Things Stand Between Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges After Celebrity Big Brother

Cynthia Bailey is sharing the latest update on where things stand between her and Todd Bridges today following the drama between them in Celebrity Big Brother Season 3. As viewers may recall, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and Todd found themselves at odds with each other in the Celebrity Big Brother house and exchanged some words when Todd expressed that he was none too happy about Cynthia not voting for him to stay in the house when he was on the elimination block with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Jay Z Faces Backlash For Oscars Afterparty

Jay-Z is facing backlash for hosting an Oscars afterparty at Chateau Marmont this weekend in West Hollywood. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Chateau Marmont is currently facing complaints from its employees. A boycott has been planned for this upcoming weekend by the local hotel worker's union after employees alleged they were subjected to “racial discrimination and sexual harassment in the workplace.”
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
thesource.com

[WATCH] Rapper Peter Gunz Gets Into Another Altercation Exposing Cheater

Rapper Peter Gunz recently got into an altercation during a recent episode while hosting his infamous show Cheaters. Peter Pankey became the host of Cheaters in October 2020 after the previous host Clark James Gable passed in February 2019. Deemed perfect for the job fans have rallied for the Bronx native.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Cardi B’s son already has a diamond chain to match his name

Wave hello to Cardi B and Offset’s blinged-out baby boy. Rap’s premiere power couple shared the first Instagram photos of their 7-month-old son Thursday, finally revealing his name: Wave Set Cephus. And just like his superstar mom, Wave already seems to like dollars, diamonds, stunting and shining. In the sweet snaps, the tiny tot wears giant diamond studs and an enormous iced-out chain shaped like — what else? — a wave. Suspended on a shimmering Cuban link chain layered with several other diamond necklaces, the pricey piece also include Wave’s first name spelled out in baguette diamonds, as well as a blue enamel shark riding an orange...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy