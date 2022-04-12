ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Lake, IL

Widow of disgraced Fox Lake officer sentenced to probation

By Kelly Davis, Julian Crews
 1 day ago

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The widow of disgraced former Fox Lake officer Joe Gliniewicz was sentenced to two years of probation and community service.

Melodie Gliniewicz was charged sentenced on the felony count of deceptive practices.

Lt. Gliniewicz committed suicide in 2015 after authorities discovered he was embezzling money from a youth police explorer program that he ran. The couple allegedly used the money to pay for vacations, mortgage payments, porn subscriptions, restaurant tabs and more.

A massive manhunt ensued for suspects that didn’t really exist and Gliniewicz was buried with honors before officials discovered what really happened.

Following a full day of testimony, Melodie was sentenced to 24 months of probation. She was not ordered to pay any restitution. Melodie must attend educational classes as part of her agreement. Additionally, she is facing 150 hours of community service.

“This case from 2015 has finally ended with the public learning about Joe and Melodie’s financial crimes. She said she was guilty and that public acknowledgment along with successful monitoring from our felony probation unit will protect our community and prevent her from financially deceiving others again. We will still have to wait to see if she is fully rehabilitated and whether she can comply with the courts orders. But for today, we know that people understand they cannot misuse charitable funds in Lake County without consequences,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart.

