WUWW: DIY Wintery Precipitation Differences

Light to moderate rain overnight in Upper Michigan late Sunday night through Monday morning, as this weekend’s high pressure bubble bursts and moves east of the region thanks to a low pressure system pushing in from the Dakotas. A slight chance of isolated thundershowers overnight especially over the southern and eastern counties as the combination of warm and moisture-filled air builds up over the U.P. (from the system’s warm front). Rainfall amounts to range below a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible from potential thundershowers. Towards Monday afternoon, the low system lifts northeast over the region, resulting in gradual clearing of clouds and showers (with slight chance of isolated thundershowers) west through east in the U.P. In addition to the rain, the system stirs up windy conditions through Monday U.P. wide, with gusts over 40 mph possible near the Lake Superior shores.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO