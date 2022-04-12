ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WUWW: DIY Wintery Precipitation Differences

By Jennifer Perez
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring and Fall in the Upper Peninsula bring...

www.uppermichiganssource.com

WJON

Spring Storm Bringing Mixed Bag of Precipitation

UNDATED -- Another Spring system is expected to bring a dose of precipitation to Minnesota beginning Tuesday evening. This will likely be a long lasting event with a variety of weather types throughout the duration. Based on the latest model trends this graphic highlights where the greatest chance for heavy...
MINNESOTA STATE
WLUC

Mixed precipitation could impact traveling for morning

The Upper Peninsula is experiencing widespread precipitation ranging from rain to snow. As temperatures dip down below freezing snow will develop into Wednesday morning. Throughout most of Wednesday it will be light to moderate snow bands as it begins to diminish in the evening hours. The system will subside heading into your Thursday morning commute with some small lingering showers.
ENVIRONMENT
Sioux City Journal

Wintery weather sticking around Sioux City even after spring

SIOUX CITY -- Residents may be done with winter but wintry weather isn't done with them. On and off, from late Tuesday and through much of the day on Wednesday, a cold, windy blend of rain and snow fell on the metro area and left less than half-an-inch of precipitation.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Summer Precipitation & Temperature Outlook

According to an experimental long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center, we are looking at more of the same this summer in North Dakota. Unfortunately, we are looking at warm and dry summer with drought conditions persisting. This report just came out yesterday on March 17th, 2022. The three-month temperature...
BISMARCK, ND
Sioux City Journal

Precipitation returns to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Workers tried to dodge raindrops in the downtown area, Tuesday morning, as a wet, slow-moving system made its way through Siouxland. According to Amanda Penning, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the majority of Sioux City's precipitation will be in the form of rain.
SIOUX CITY, IA
WLUC

Variety of precipitation throughout next couple days

Throughout the next couple days the region will experience multiple types of precipitation from rain to snow. On Monday we’ll receive an initial round that will diminish in the evening and then the next round will be on Tuesday morning with mixed precip in the west. That develops into snow Tuesday night where it will be widespread snow into Wednesday morning. After the system subsides in the late night hours of Wednesday and the morning of Thursday conditions will be calmer heading into the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Mixed precipitation forecasted for next week

Lake effect snow will be affecting counties like Alger throughout Saturday heading into Sunday morning. That LES will stick around even into Monday and will diminish heading into the afternoon. Conditions will be mostly calm on Monday night into Tuesday where chances of snow showers are possible Tuesday evening. Widespread mixed precipitation is possible on Wednesday and Thursday which could lead to some slick roads and sidewalks.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Freighters wait out gale warning in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Six freighters are sitting in the water off Marquette Friday, with a gale warning in effect on Lake Superior. It’s a rare sight to see. The freighters started arriving in Marquette on Thursday. The freighters near Marquette are the Kaye E Barker; Whitefish Bay; Arthur...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Times of light snow with cold stretch

A storm system is lifting north across Lake Superior into Ontario. Winds will become breezy during the day. Gusts will exceed 35mph at times. On and off scattered snow showers will be around today through Saturday. Easter Sunday looks nice with temperatures being a bit milder. Then, the active pattern continues next week with two more systems. One on Monday and the other on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Rain, wind tapering off Tuesday a.m. before midweek storm rolls in

A quick-moving system over Northern Minnesota makes its way to Upper Michigan Monday night, bringing mainly light rain chances and an isolated thundershower. Westerly winds continue to gust over 25 mph at times, 40+ over the Keweenaw, before winding down overnight and into Tuesday morning. Above seasonal temps to continue until a midweek storm disrupts the warm and benign airmass in the U.P.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

System to bring more showers

Our first round of rain exits the area early this morning. Scattered showers will be around during the day with another round of widespread showers late this afternoon. We’re looking at an additional inch of rain. This could cause ponding of water in low-lying areas! Cold air will move in for the rest of the week through next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Patchy blowing snow heading into Easter weekend

Throughout the next couple days heading into the Easter weekend the region will see some patchy blowing snow off and on heading into Friday. Winds will be between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts picking up into the 25-30 miles per hour. Next chances of snow will be into Sunday night and Monday with a system bringing in wet snow and possibly mixed conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Overnight rain moving in for wet plus windy Monday commute

Light to moderate rain overnight in Upper Michigan late Sunday night through Monday morning, as this weekend’s high pressure bubble bursts and moves east of the region thanks to a low pressure system pushing in from the Dakotas. A slight chance of isolated thundershowers overnight especially over the southern and eastern counties as the combination of warm and moisture-filled air builds up over the U.P. (from the system’s warm front). Rainfall amounts to range below a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible from potential thundershowers. Towards Monday afternoon, the low system lifts northeast over the region, resulting in gradual clearing of clouds and showers (with slight chance of isolated thundershowers) west through east in the U.P. In addition to the rain, the system stirs up windy conditions through Monday U.P. wide, with gusts over 40 mph possible near the Lake Superior shores.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

A cold Easter weekend

The breezy conditions gradually weaken during the day. Otherwise, scattered snow showers will be around through tomorrow with below normal temperatures. Easter Sunday looks like a nice day as conditions remain dry and cold. Next week will be active yet again with a few systems bringing rounds of snow and mixed precipitation.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Soaking rain, thunderstorm chances overnight through Wednesday

A moisture-rich, strong Central Plains-based system approaches the Western Great Lakes region, bringing moderate to heavy widespread rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds to Upper Michigan through Wednesday. Drive with caution due to water ponding, even localized minor flooding from excess rainfall -- totals ranging from half to 1.5″, with potential rainfall total more than 1.5″ for some areas.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Warm day before widespread rain

Our next system will bring some wet weather for a few days. Light rain moves in late in the afternoon across the west. It will become widespread overnight with a few thundershowers and moderate/heavy downpours. Spotty showers will be round during the day and another round of rain moves through tomorrow night before a transition to a mix. We’re looking at around .50″-1.25″ of rain through Thursday. Colder air filters in as the system lifts north into Ontario. Light snow will continue through the start of the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Light snow, blustery start to Saturday before warming up

Lake Superior-enhanced snow showers persist Friday night over Upper Michigan in the wake of an exiting cold front. The mainly light intensity snowfall can produce 1-3″ additional snowfall accumulations through Saturday, resulting in potential slick road conditions to kick off the weekend. Coupled with gusty northwesterly winds, visibility can be reduced to less than 2 miles due to blowing snow.
ENVIRONMENT

