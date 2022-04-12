Opportunity to hear from legislators coming up April 23

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The exact numbers won't be known for a few days but it appears that the Mennonite Relief Sale held over the weekend in Hutchinson was a success. According to Jim Robb, the event will take in around $600,000 which is higher than in previous years. Robb said the general auction took in about $237,000, the quilt auction about $85,000 and the quilters corner another $27,000. The 5K fun run Saturday morning netted another $29,000 and the feeding of the multitude took in $46,000. The full total of all donations and other items will be released soon.
