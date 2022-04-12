ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Opportunity to hear from legislators coming up April 23

Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final Hutchinson Chamber Legislative Forum for the 2022 legislative session is scheduled for Saturday, April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Hutchinson Community...

Hutch Post

Kansas judge dismisses parts of lawsuit against election law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has dismissed a legal challenge by voting rights advocates to two provisions of a state election law enacted last year. Four voting rights groups, including the League of Women Voters of Kansas, argued in a lawsuit filed in June that the law will make it more difficult for several groups, including the disabled, senior citizens and minorities to vote.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

MCC sale another success

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The exact numbers won't be known for a few days but it appears that the Mennonite Relief Sale held over the weekend in Hutchinson was a success. According to Jim Robb, the event will take in around $600,000 which is higher than in previous years. Robb said the general auction took in about $237,000, the quilt auction about $85,000 and the quilters corner another $27,000. The 5K fun run Saturday morning netted another $29,000 and the feeding of the multitude took in $46,000. The full total of all donations and other items will be released soon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City council and Hutch Rec to meet Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council and the Hutchinson Recreation Commission will meet in a special session to go over several matters on Thursday. The two sides will sit down and discuss the ongoing aquatics master plan. The master plan is being assembled to discuss the future of the Salt City Splash and how to improve aquatics in the city. In April of 2021, the council approved an agreement for the aquatics study. Originally, the plan was to complete the master plan by the end of 2021, but that was not possible. At the time, it was noted that the staff needed more time to digest all of the information and get a new city council up to speed on the master plan of the entire parks system.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Moran visits with chief, firefighters in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Hutchinson Monday to talk to firefighters that had worked the Cottonwood Complex fire at the Fire Training Center. Moran had ridden through part of the burned area with Reno County Commission chair Daniel Friesen after visiting Buhler High School Monday afternoon.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

City looking over options for Memorial Hall once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The use and preservation of Memorial Hall has once again come into the discussion by the Hutchinson City Council. Last week, the council agreed to a letter of support on a grant application that will be used to fund a study of the little-used building and how it could become a better venue in the future.
Hutch Post

HutchCC board to meet Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The HutchCC Board of Trustees will discuss a revised visitors policy for the campus as part of their meeting on Thursday. The main thrust of the new policy is to be sure that children are properly supervised when on campus and that employees do not bring children to campus if they are too ill to go to school. Also, the policy outlines that only those who have reason to be there (students or college employees) should be in classrooms as much as possible, and in addition, visitors in offices or workplaces should conform to office norms. The policy gives those in charge in classrooms and offices the right to ask disruptive persons to leave.
Hutch Post

Pretty Prairie USD 311 to hold bond informational meetings

PRETTY PRAIRIE, Kan. — Pretty Prairie USD 311 continues its work towards a facilities improvement bond issue. The district is holding two informational nights to discuss maintenance needs within the school district and the potential bond issue to cover those needs. Those dates are Monday, April 18 and Monday, April 25. Both begin at 6 p.m.
PRETTY PRAIRIE, KS
Hutch Post

SkillsUSA competition coming back to Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The SkillsUSA Kansas competition is coming back to Hutchinson this year after a two-year break because of COVID. SkillsUSA Kansas will be April 27 through April 29 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds. The annual statewide competition will feature more than 40 skills competitions and nearly 1,000 students. The competition is asking for volunteer judges for competitions on April 27 and April 28.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

