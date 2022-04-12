Opportunity to hear from legislators coming up April 23

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council and the Hutchinson Recreation Commission will meet in a special session to go over several matters on Thursday. The two sides will sit down and discuss the ongoing aquatics master plan. The master plan is being assembled to discuss the future of the Salt City Splash and how to improve aquatics in the city. In April of 2021, the council approved an agreement for the aquatics study. Originally, the plan was to complete the master plan by the end of 2021, but that was not possible. At the time, it was noted that the staff needed more time to digest all of the information and get a new city council up to speed on the master plan of the entire parks system.

