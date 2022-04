An Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy made a drug bust last month. seizing drugs valued at more than $3 million, including a large amount of fentanyl, officials say. “Oklahoma City is a major route for drug traffickers with I-40 and I-35 running right through the heart of the city. It always has been,” Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said Tuesday. “But lately we’ve seen seen a dramatic increase in fentanyl trafficking through the county. It’s cheap. It’s easy to conceal. And it’s very powerful. But it’s also deadly.”

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 23 DAYS AGO