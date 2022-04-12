ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

7 Of The Best ’90s Movies Feature New Jersey Stars

By Lou Russo
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Recently, a list of the all-time best movies of the '90s was published, and the great celebrities of the Garden State are all over it. So, the Stars Insider list consists of the 30 best movies of the 1990s, which happens to be one of the great decades for cinema. Many...

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
105.7 The Hawk

This Is The Best Ultimate New Jersey Bucket List Ever

There is always going to be some disagreement on what the ultimate New Jersey bucket list would be. There are so many great things to do in the Garden State. So, when I stumbled across this New Jersey bucket list from Two Scots Abroad, my first reaction was to roll my eyes, disagree, and dismiss it. That's a very New Jersey reaction.
LIFESTYLE
105.7 The Hawk

Two New Jersey Towns Make Major National Best Beach Towns List

If you love the Jersey Shore, then you're not going to think it's enough, but two New Jersey towns have made a "best beach towns in America" list. Now, before anyone gets upset that their favorite beach town didn't make it, we didn't come up with it, we're just reporting it. And to tell you the truth, no list like this is an easy undertaking.
POLITICS
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#The Garden State
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Shadowhunters and Arrow star lands new movie role

Shadowhunters' Katherine McNamara is set to appear opposite Mickey Rourke in the new action flick Jade. Her casting was confirmed by Deadline this week, with Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum), Shaina West (Black Widow) and Marcus Vincios Maciel (iZombie) also onboard for debutant director James Bamford's project.
MOVIES
105.7 The Hawk

2 New Jersey Sub Shops Named Among Best Italian Subs In America

One thing is for sure here in New Jersey. We don't mess around with our subs. And in particular, we don't mess around with the beloved Italian subs. And in a recent article, the 15 best Italian subs in all of America were revealed, and to pretty much no one's surprise here in the Garden State, two New Jersey sub shops made the top 15 in the U.S.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
KCRA.com

New Pixar movie, Turning Red, features NorCal temple

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Pixar's newest movie 'Turning Red' has inspirational ties to Northern California – the temple in the movie was inspired by one in Marysville. 'Turning Red' follows 13-year-old Mei Lee in Toronto, Canada, when the unthinkable happens – she "poofs" into a red panda right as she's working through the chaos that is adolescence.
MARYSVILLE, CA
105.7 The Hawk

Is This The Best Chinese Food in Toms River, NJ, You Voted Yes

Hundreds of votes later we have a winner for the best Chinese food in Toms River. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is easy and fast and you can get it delivered if you don't even feel like going out. It's a great take-out quick Friday night dinner for the family and a great idea for a holiday dinner.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CinemaBlend

A Dust-Up With Channing Tatum Over The Will Smith Oscars Slap Allegedly Led Magic Mike 3 To Replace Thandiwe Newton, But Not So Fast

Production on the grand finale known as Magic Mike’s Last Dance (and otherwise known as Magic Mike 3) is already underway in London, with Channing Tatum’s upcoming movie release reportedly 11 days into its shooting schedule. It’s apparently not too late for a shake-up though, as co-star Thandiwe Newton has just been announced to be exiting the film. As a new report alleges that a dust up over Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap took place between Newton and Tatum, some further developments are now coming out. So, what's going on?
MOVIES
105.7 The Hawk

Hungry? The Best Sloppy Joe’s in Ocean County, New Jersey

Today, Friday March 18th is National Sloppy Joe Day. I think we all had “sloppy joe’s” in school and at home growing up. Made me think was there a “Joe” and if so was he “sloppy”? Well after some investigation aka google, It appears that there was a guy named Jose Garcia who lived in Havana, Cuba and he served a dish that was based on a Spanish dish called “ropa vieja” and the name “sloppy joe” was born. This recipe by Jose was originated in Cuba around 1910.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
13K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy