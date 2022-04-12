ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CMT Awards 2022: The winners list

By Lisa Respers France
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The CMT Music Awards were held Monday in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Faith Hill rocks sequin dress to present impressive award at CMT Awards

Country star Faith Hill returned to the CMT Awards in Nashville after a 12-year absence, looking fabulous in a full-length glittering green gown. The 54-year-old singer was accompanied by her 1883 co-star and on-screen daughter Isabel May to present the final award of the ceremony. Faith looked dazzling in an...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in the ultimate cowgirl outfit

Yeehaw! Miranda Lambert knows exactly how to turn heads and she did just that with her latest appearance. The country music queen turned up the heat in a stunning cowgirl outfit complete with a hat, tassels and plenty of sass. Exclusive: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Nelly
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Whiskey Riff

Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back

Gotta love a suggestive country song about Willies. Tyler Childers unreleased “Waylon On My Willie” is another cheeky one that’s worth a listen to as well, although a bit more direct, but this Eric Church bonus track has become a fan favorite over the years. “Leave My Willie Alone” eventually became a bonus track on Eric Church’s 2009 album Carolina, but prior to that, Eric played the song quite a bit in his live show. In one particular instance, he […] The post Eric Church Wrote “Leave My Willie Alone” After He Got Arrested For Trying To Steal His Willie Nelson Records Back first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Brooks Dunn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares sweet snap with husband to celebrate wonderful news

Miranda Lambert has had an incredibly exciting few months in her career, with everything from sell-out shows to awards. While the country singer is notoriously private when it comes to her personal life, she is always supported by her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and shared one particularly memorable picture of the pair celebrating her success back in October when she marked her induction into the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

985K+
Followers
144K+
Post
776M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy