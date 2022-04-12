Firefighters respond to high water in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — As severe storms and heavy rain move across Middle Tennessee, firefighters in Dickson warned the public of high water early Tuesday morning.

According to the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to high water on Gilliam Hollow Road just before 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.

(Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department) Crews responded to a call about high water near Bishop Slab Tuesday morning. (Courtesy: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

Photos of Bishop Slab showed water rising as the rain continued to pour.

Officials urged the public to practice caution, and “turn around, don’t down.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.