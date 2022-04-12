Firefighters respond to high water in Dickson
DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — As severe storms and heavy rain move across Middle Tennessee, firefighters in Dickson warned the public of high water early Tuesday morning.
According to the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to high water on Gilliam Hollow Road just before 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.RELATED | Strong storms possible this week in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky
Photos of Bishop Slab showed water rising as the rain continued to pour.
Officials urged the public to practice caution, and "turn around, don't down."
