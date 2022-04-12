UK PM Johnson and finance minister to be fined for lockdown breaches

Britain is heading for a “de facto lockdown” caused by soaring fuel prices, ministers have been warned.Conservative former minister Robert Halfon said parents will soon no longer be able to afford to take their children to school while workers will struggle to get to work.Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he would have further discussions with Chancellor Rishi Sunak on the issue.We’re heading to a de facto lockdown where parents can’t afford to take their kids to school, where workers can’t afford to commute by car and have to stay at homeRobert HalfonSpeaking at transport questions, Mr Halfon told the Commons:...

