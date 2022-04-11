ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Fire Figure Fantasy Opening Night!

icamiami.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate the opening of ICA Miami’s newest exhibition, “Fire...

icamiami.org

wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Monday Night Raw Star Possibly Written Off Television

It might be a bit. With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be a little bit difficult to keep track of everyone. WWE does what they can, but eventually there are going to be some wrestlers without much to do. That is the case with several people on the active roster as they might not have much to do. This time though, WWE might have found a way to get rid of one wrestler.
WWE
HipHopDX.com

'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Reportedly Dead At 37

Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
ATLANTA, GA
Secret LA

5 Hidden Fairytale Homes In L.A. That Are Straight Out Of A Storybook

In L.A. make-believe often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
domino

After Moving to L.A. From NYC, This Couple Dipped Every Room in Their New House in Color

“I think a lot of people assume I would like to live in a white box,” says Rebekah Bowling. But after years of working in contemporary art galleries (she’s currently a senior specialist at the auction house Phillips) and having recently moved to Southern California, where neutral interiors reign king, Bowling craved just the opposite. The Virginia native has her childhood home to thank for that. Her American history–buff parents built a house from the ground up that was a replica of a historic home that George Washington’s brother once lived in. “They copied the details down to the molding,” she recalls. “Having an environment that felt different and not ubiquitous became important to me. It might not necessarily have to be a Colonial-style house, but it has to have character.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

The Queens Night Market Announces 2022 Opening Dates

NYC’s outdoor food market season is nearly here. The same week that Smorgasburg confirmed its 2022 opening dates, the Queens Night Market has announced that it will return for its seventh season this spring. The night market, known for its wide representation of immigrant-owned businesses and $6 price cap...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Berlin Zoo celebrates Fatou the gorilla's 65th birthday

April 14 (UPI) -- The Berlin Zoo is celebrating the 65th birthday of gorilla Fatou, who is believed to be the oldest gorilla in the world. The zoo marked the occasion by uploading a video of Fatou eating a birthday cake with the number 65 on it. The footage features...
ANIMALS
WWD

Spotlight on Lúchen’s Fall 2022 Collection

Click here to read the full article. Emerging ready-to-wear label Lúchen, designed by recent Parsons graduate Lu Chen, made its runway debut this month in New York City. Following the brand’s spring collection launch in September, the designer continued her exploration of deconstruction and reconstruction, as well as the “possibilities of draping and materiality,” throughout the fall lineup. “This is my first runway show, so I wanted it to have a full story attached to different emotions and sections. We wanted to introduce the intricate mind inside of an artist by making physical things outward. The physical things also represent the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hypebeast.com

Red Bull Guest House Will Reimagine Race Culture at Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull Guest House returns this year against the backdrop of the debut Miami Grand Prix, celebrating the past, present and future of racing lifestyle and culture. From May 6-8, Red Bull will put together a curated experience featuring world-class dining and music. This time taking over the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, the event will include visits from top Red Bull athletes and attendees will have access to a viewing area at Hard Rock Stadium to see the race live.
MIAMI, FL
Fstoppers

Rankin and 40 Graduating Photographers at Visual Noise

"Use your platform for good. Don't worry about your platform, be concerned with your impact." Very few people find success without a helping hand or barrels of luck. As one of photography's stars, Rankin is using his influence to help out young and emerging photographers through the Visual Noise art fair at Maryland Studios and online catalog through Public Offerings Ltd.
PHOTOGRAPHY

